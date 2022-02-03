CWI pays tribute to 'true stalwart' of cricket Easton McMorris

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday paid tribute to former Jamaica captain and West Indies batsman Easton McMorris who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 86

CWI President Ricky Skerritt said McMorris was “a true stalwart of the game and contributed significantly at all levels, on and off the field”.

“I had the privilege to engage with Mr McMorris on a few occasions over the years. I found him to be an encouraging and selfless gentleman. On behalf of CWI, I want to send condolences to his family and the entire cricket fraternity in Jamaica,” Skerritt said.

“He was a leader at the Lucas Cricket Club, carrying on the legacy established by the great George Headley. After retirement from playing, he gave yeoman service as a board member of the Jamaica Cricket Association and manager of the Jamaica cricket team.”

McMorris made his Test debut for West Indies against Pakistan at Queen's Park Oval in 1958 in a team alongside Sir Everton Weekes, Sir Garfield Sobers and Sir Conrad Hunte. He played 13 Test matches and scored one century — 125 against India at Sabina Park in 1962.

The right-hand opening batsman was an outstanding captain for Jamaica, with his feats including winning the coveted Shell Shield, and he was a steady performer for West Indies in Test cricket.

CWI said that as a captain, McMorris “led from the front”.

“He was an astute thinker of the game, a shrewd tactician and was respected by his teammates and opponents. He was a very determined batsman, who valued his wicket. The region has lost a true and lifelong servant of the game,” it said.