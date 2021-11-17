CWI teams up with USA to host 2024 showpiece

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Two-time champions West Indies will collaborate with United States to host the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup, affording the region its fifth International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament in its history.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and USA Cricket launched a joint bid for the tournament, the ninth edition of the glamorous showpiece and the first to feature 20 teams competing in four groups, and proved successful in convincing cricket's world governing body.

“The success of this joint bid by CWI and USA Cricket will be a huge boost for our cricket,” CWI President Ricky Skerritt said.

“It offers a vital strategic opportunity to promote and develop cricket and related commercial activity, in North America and the Caribbean. I take this opportunity to thank all those at ICC, USA Cricket and CWI who helped to make this 2024 venue selection decision possible.”

West Indies hosted its first-ever ICC tournament in 2007 with the staging of the 50-over World Cup and followed up by putting on the men's and women's T20 World Cup in 2010.

In 2018, the region welcomed the women's T20 World Cup and is also scheduled to stage its first-ever Under-19 World Cup next January.

Skerritt said the partnership on this occasion with USA Cricket was a strategic one which augured well for the successful execution of the tournament.

“It means simply that the Caribbean has been handed another opportunity, in 2024, to host a premier world cricket event,” he explained.

“And this time it will be in partnership with our neighbours to the north, USA Cricket, led by my colleague Paraag Marathe.

“We know that our strategic partnership has helped ICC to accept our bid, and we must soon get to work to make this exciting ICC decision a truly successful one for all concerned.”

CWI and USA Cricket are two of 14 governing bodies — 11 full members and three associate members — which were chosen to stage eight ICC global tournaments between 2024 and 2031.

USA Cricket is one of two associate members along with African nation Namibia which will host an ICC tournament for the first time and ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said this was an indication of the global expansion of the sport.

“To have 14 members hosting eight events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I'd like to thank every member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders,” he said.

“It is fantastic to be returning to so many previous hosts, but what is really exciting about this process is the countries who will stage ICC events for the first time including the USA which is a strategic growth market for us.

“This gives us the opportunity to deepen our connection with fans in traditional cricket nations and also reach new fans around the world.”

West Indies boast a rich tradition in ICC competitions, winning the first two 50-over World Cups staged in 1975 and 1979, capturing the 2004 Champions Trophy and T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016.