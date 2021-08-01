Cyclist David Weller recalls precious bronze at 1980 Games

One of the most iconic and magical moments in Jamaica's Olympic history occurred 41 years ago, when David Weller won a bronze medal in cycling at the 1980 Moscow Games.

The then 23-year-old Weller achieved that feat in the 1000 metres Time Trial and became the first and only Jamaican to win an Olympic medal in a sport other than athletics.

So, in 17 appearances Jamaica has won 78 medals at the Olympic Games since 1948; hence, the magnitude of Weller's achievement is even more significant.

In 1980, Jamaica won only three medals courtesy of Donald Quarrie in the 200m, Merlene Ottey also in the 200m, and Weller in the cycling.

Jamaica had sent a team of 18 competitors comprising 11 men and seven women in two sports — athletics and cycling.

Weller, who is now in an aviation business partnership as a commercial aircraft technical and engineering advisor, reminisced with the Jamaica Observer about his historic feat.

“It was probably one of the proudest moments of my life and for Jamaican sports,” said Weller, who now lives in Atlanta.

“It proved that Jamaica has more medal potential beyond athletics. I have grown to appreciate my medal even more over the years, especially considering the limited resources, equipment, and funding available at that time,” he noted.

Weller did not get to hear the Jamaican anthem play but was just as emotional on that podium, knowing he had done something special. Something that has not been replicated in 41 years. Something that might never be replicated.

“My eyes were filled with so much tears of pride and joy for my country and family. My ears may not have been fully tuned in. But it was a joyous moment,” he pointed out.

Jamaica's three medals in 1980 was actually a step up from 1976 when only Don Quarrie's gold and silver provided the two medals then and Weller was the talk of the town.

“I think everyone on the team was surprised, especially those officials who withheld support funding for the cycling team at that time,” he pointed out.

“But, I've often said I dedicate my medal and my all to my mother, as I recall in 1972, as a junior, just having started cycling, she voluntarily spearheaded fund-raisers for the Jamaican Olympic Cycling Team saying, 'I am hoping that one day my son will represent Jamaica in the Olympics,' and the history speaks for itself, I give all glory to her and God,” said Weller.

But, what has gone wrong with Jamaica's cycling 41 years after that historic moment, Weller was asked.

“I would not characterise it as something gone wrong especially since there are many more recreational cycling enthusiasts today than 40 years ago, as well as other fairly successful cyclists who have represented Jamaica in recent history,” Weller responded.

He continued: “As is often said about our wonderful country, leadership, vision, and experience collectively are often sometimes lacking a bit as are suitable cycling facilities and infrastructure.”

“Consider that the National Stadium cycling track is in disrepair, outdated, and used for more than just cycling. Also, cycling as a sport generally survives from community and cultural roots in most countries and in my young days in Jamaica, I had the benefit of old-timers from 'Townmore' where cycle racing was held weekly. The place where people from all walks of Jamaican life converged for fun,” he explained.

Weller competed at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles where he finished sixth while recovering from an injury he sustained in a crash in Colombia two months earlier. He called it a day that same year.

“I retired from cycling in 1984 because we could not financially compete with other nations spending immense sums of money on equipment technology,” he explained. “The rumoured issue of institutional doping begs the question of what may have been possible on a level playing field at Moscow,” he pointed out.

Weller had a very good cycling career and will forever be in the annals of Jamaica's Olympic history.

He also won bronze at the 1978 Commonwealth Games and at the 1983 Pan American Games. Before that he won silver at the 1975 and 1979 Pan American Games.

