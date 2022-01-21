daCosta Cup winners down the years

daCosta Cup winners down the yearsFriday, January 21, 2022
1950- Munro College
1951- Munro College
1952- Munro College
1953- Cornwall College
1954- No Competition (polio epidemic)
1955- Cornwall College
1956- Cornwall College
1957- Munro College
1958- Cornwall College
1959- Cornwall College
1960- Abandoned because of attack on referee
1961- Munro College
1962- Munro College
1963- Cornwall College
1964- Munro College
1965- Vere Technical
1966- No Competition
1967- Vere Technical
1968- Vere Technical
1969- Vere Technical
1970- Vere Technical
1971- Vere Technical
1972- Abandoned (shooting in MoBay)
1973- No competition
1974- STETHS
1975- Vere Technical
1976- Vere Technical
1977- Clarendon College
1978- Clarendon College
1979- Dinthill Technical
1980- Vere Technical
1981- Dinthill Technical
1982- Cornwall College
1983- Cornwall College
1984- Rusea's Comprehensive
1985- Rusea's Comprehensive
1986- Herbert Morrison Technical
1987- Rusea's Comprehensive
1988- Herbert Morrison
1989- Rusea's Comprehensive
1990- Rusea's Comprehensive
1991- Clarendon College
1992- Rusea's Comprehensive
1993- Rusea's Comprehensive
1994- Clarendon College
1995- Cornwall College
1996- Clarendon College
1997- Abandoned (teachers' death threats)
1998- Clarendon College
1999- STETHS
2000- Cornwall College
2001- Cornwall College
2002- Rusea's High
2003- Frome Technical
2004- Glenmuir High
2005- Godfrey Stewart
2006- Glenmuir High
2007- Garvey Maceo
2008- St James High
2009- STETHS
2010- Rusea's High
2011- Rusea's High
2012- Glenmuir High
2013- STETHS
2014- Clarendon College
2015- STETHS
2016- Cornwall College
2017- Rusea's High
2018- Clarendon College
2019- Clarendon College
2020- No competition (COVID-19)
2022?
