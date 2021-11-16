daCosta Cup continues with 10 games today

CHAPLETON, Clarendon — Eight teams, led by two-time defending champions Clarendon College, will be seeking back-to-back wins as the ISSA daCosta Cup competition continues today with 10 games across four zones.

The schedule will also see two early top of the tables clash between teams that won their first games last weekend, Clarendon College against Lennon High at Turner's Field in Zone E and Cornwall College against William Knibb Memorial in Martha Brae in Zone A.

Former champions Herbert Morrison Technical, St James High and Glenmuir High as well as Lacovia High will also be seeking to keep their perfect win record intact.

Clarendon College opened their defence on Friday with a close 3-2 win over Edwin Allen High in Kingston and face a Lennon High team that blanked Denbigh High 4-0 a day later.

Glenmuir High are the zone leaders, on goal-difference, after a big 6-0 win over Claude McKay and should get their second win at the expense of Denbigh High and stay at the top for at least one more round.

Herbert Morrison battered Maldon High 5-0 on Saturday in the first game in Zone A and will face an Irwin High team that started well against Cornwall College but faded badly in the second half.

Keishawn Heath and Camarco Brown both scored two goals each for Herbert Morrison on Saturday and will be hungry for more against an Irwin High team that will be without Tavin Leslie who had given his team the lead against Cornwall College but then was red carded for a reckless tackle early in the second half.

William Knibb Memorial and Cornwall College will be meeting in a first-round game for the first time since 2007 when they shared wins but finished at opposite ends of the table.

Lacovia High are coming off a win over Munro College on Saturday and will be seeking to take further advantage of the new boys from Mt St Joseph Catholic High who leaked 20 goals in their debut against B B Coke on Saturday.

Games today

Zone A

Maldon vs Holland High @ Irwin at 1:15 pm

Irwin vs Herbert Morrison Tech @ Irwin at 3:30 pm

St James High vs Spot Valley @ William Knibb at 1:15 pm

William Knibb vs Cornwall College @ William Knibb at 3:30 pm

Zone C

Mt St Joseph vs Lacovia @ STETHS a 3:00 pm

Zone E

Edwin Allen vs Claude McKay @ Turners Field at 1:15 pm

Lennon vs Clarendon College @ Turners Field at 3:30 pm

Glenmuir vs Denbigh @ Glenmuir at 3:30 pm

Zone G

Seaforth High vs Port Antonio High @ Lynch Park at 3:00 pm

St Thomas Technical vs Paul Bogle High @ York Oval at 3:00 pm