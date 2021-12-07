DaCosta Cup Zone E qualifiers to be decided today

MAY PEN, Clarendon — The final two places in the quarter-finals of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/Digicel daCosta Cup football competition will be decided today following two games in the Zone E play-offs.

Three points separate the four schools that are in contention to join the other 14 qualifiers for the second round that is set to start later this week and any two teams can make progress, depending on the results today.

The teams that have already advanced are William Knibb Memorial and Cornwall College from Zone A; Manning's School and Frome Technical from Zone B; St Elizabeth Technical High School and Munro College from Zone C; Manchester High and Christiana High from Zone D; Garvey Maceo High and Vere Technical from Zone F; Happy Grove High and St Thomas Technical from Zone G; and Dinthill Technical and McGrath High from Zone H.

Today at Foga Road High, defending champions Clarendon College, who lead with 13 points and need only a draw, face a dangerous Glenmuir High team who are on 12 points, in second place, and had beaten them once before this season.

At Glenmuir High, Lennon High are in third place on 11 points and will face Edwin Allen High on 10 points.

Glenmuir High will come into the game with an advantage, beating Clarendon College 1-0 in the first round and will be hoping to make progress from the first round after missing out in 2019 for the first time in over a decade.

Since that loss, Clarendon College have rebounded with two wins, scoring 21 of their 27 goals in the process and will feel they have momentum in their favour.

Clarendon College spanked Claude McKay 16-1 in a rescheduled game, then outscored Edwin Allen High 5-3 but will come up against a better defence today.

Edwin Allen and Lennon High had played out a 0-0 draw in their first meeting less than two weeks ago, but both teams will be going after the win today.

Edwin Allen have scored 20 goals to Lennon's 12 but have also conceded more as well.

Today's games

Zone E

Glenmuir High vs Clarendon College @ Foga Road @ 3:00 pm

Edwin Allen vs Lennon High @ Glenmuir High @ 3:00 pm