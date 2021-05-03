'It was okay, but...'

Jamaica's national record holder in the discus Fedrick Dacres returned to competitive action after about seven months out due to a hand injury, when he featured in the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Qualification Trials Series at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Dacres had been sidelined after undergoing surgery on his right hand in the last quarter of 2020, and has been working his way back to full fitness since the turn of the year.

Competing with his training partner, young Kai Chang, the 2019 World Championships silver medallist struggled for rhythm and timing at his first meet back.

After getting in a first legal throw at 60.13m, Dacres had two subsequent foul throws before getting in his best mark of the day at 62.09m.

Dacres was happy to be back and to be able to determine where he is at competitively at this stage of the season.

“It was okay, I had a few technical glitches, I had a problem with fouling today. I wanted to give Kai some competition. So, it was really just to see where I am at and what I need to do.”

Saturday's performance provided Dacres with a lot of insight on what he will need to work on to get back into tip-top shape.

“I really never felt comfortable in terms of movement. I am doing more than I need to, but it is what it is. Seven months out, just coming back, I just have to work with what I have,” he said.

The distance of 62.09m is well within what he is capable of and Dacres admitted as much.

“I think I had a lot more [in me], I'm pretty sure I had a lot more, but as I said I had fouling issues, so to get back this early means we have time to work and we will build on what we already have,” he reasoned.

For Kai Chang, who only recently broke through the 60m barrier in the discus, having Dacres to compete against side by side at the National Stadium was all the motivation that he needed.

“It was good to be honest. Since it's my second time competing this season, I got a push from him and saw my technical flaws when I started to push back.

“I still have some way to go with regard to competing efficiently and so does he. All in all, it was a good competition though,” said Chang.

Chang had a best of 61.11m in the discus on Saturday.