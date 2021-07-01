Dacres, Nugent for Oslo Diamond League

Dacres, Nugent for Oslo Diamond LeagueThursday, July 01, 2021
|
Fresh from retaining his title at last weekend's Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at National Stadium, Commonwealth Games record holder Fedrick Dacres will contest the men's discus throw at today's Diamond League meeting in Oslo, Norway.
Dacres is one of two Jamaicans down to compete at the event with Leah Nugent named for the women's 400m hurdles event.
Dacres, who was sidelined with an injury earlier in the season and has thrown 66.01m this season, faces a tough field that will be led by world leader Daniel Stahl of Sweden who has a season's best 70.55m.
Slovakia's Kristjan Ceh, who has a season and personal best 70.35m, and another Swede Simon Pettersson, who has thrown 69.48m this year, will also give the Jamaican all the competition he will be able to handle.
Nugent, who was sixth at the Rio Olympics in 2016, has raced only five times this year, but managed to place third at the JAAA national championships and book a place on the team to the Tokyo Olympics.
Today, she will face Holland's Femke Bol, the Diamond League leader, and second-placed Anna Ryzhykova of Ukraine.
Nugent's season best 54.98 seconds, done last weekend, ranked her fourth best in the field based on season best times.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy