Dacres, Nugent for Oslo Diamond League

Fresh from retaining his title at last weekend's Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at National Stadium, Commonwealth Games record holder Fedrick Dacres will contest the men's discus throw at today's Diamond League meeting in Oslo, Norway.

Dacres is one of two Jamaicans down to compete at the event with Leah Nugent named for the women's 400m hurdles event.

Dacres, who was sidelined with an injury earlier in the season and has thrown 66.01m this season, faces a tough field that will be led by world leader Daniel Stahl of Sweden who has a season's best 70.55m.

Slovakia's Kristjan Ceh, who has a season and personal best 70.35m, and another Swede Simon Pettersson, who has thrown 69.48m this year, will also give the Jamaican all the competition he will be able to handle.

Nugent, who was sixth at the Rio Olympics in 2016, has raced only five times this year, but managed to place third at the JAAA national championships and book a place on the team to the Tokyo Olympics.

Today, she will face Holland's Femke Bol, the Diamond League leader, and second-placed Anna Ryzhykova of Ukraine.

Nugent's season best 54.98 seconds, done last weekend, ranked her fourth best in the field based on season best times.

— Paul Reid