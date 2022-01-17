Damion Lowe joins Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF announced Sunday it has signed Jamaican defender Damion Lowe to a contract running through to the 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with a club option for the 2024 campaign.

The 28-year-old looks forward to playing in Miami.

“I'm excited for this new challenge. I got drafted back in 2014 with the Seattle Sounders and I wasn't able to make an impact due to injuries and being a young player having to challenge for a spot. I feel like I have unfinished business in the MLS.”

Lowe added: “I've done well over the years with Concacaf and playing in Europe and Africa. I believe that I can help the Miami franchise be successful and hopefully win a lot of games.”

As for Inter Miami CF, Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said: “Damion is a capable centre back who has proven himself at the international level for Jamaica and we're happy to welcome him at Inter Miami. I've known Damion for a long time and I'm sure he'll welcome this challenge to break into MLS while helping us achieve our objectives. We're looking forward to continuing to solidify our back line with this signing.”

Lowe has been a regular for the Jamaican national team since making his senior international début in 2016. Overall, he has made 41 appearances for the Reggae Boyz, competing in Fifa World Cup qualifiers, Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Nations League, the Caribbean Cup, and more.

He has been a standout for the team, serving as captain on several occasions, helping the team reach the 2017 Caribbean Cup final and 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup final, as well as being selected to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Best XI; he played every single minute in Jamaica's four matches at the tournament, with the team only conceding three goals.

Inter Miami CF, founded in 2018, is coached by Phil Neville and co-owned by David Beckham.