Danielle Williams, Goule-Topping register wins at New Balance Indoor GP

Danielle Williams continued her impressive start to the indoor season after she won back-to-back women's 60m hurdles events, running a second personal best after beating compatriot Britany Anderson at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, a World Athletics Indoor Tour-gold meet at the Ocean Breeze Athletics Complex in Staten Island, New York, on Sunday.

Williams and 800m runner Natoya Goule-Topping, who ran a world-leading time, were the only Jamaican winners at the meet that saw a number of personal best performances.

Williams' 7.83 seconds was under her previous best of 7.84 seconds set while winning in Germany a weekend earlier and saw her move up to joint second-best Jamaican all time, along with Lacena Golding-Clarke, both trailing Michelle Freeman's national indoor record 7.74 seconds.

“I'm happy to be running pain free,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer on Sunday while confirming she was hoping to be selected to represent Jamaica at the World Athletics Indoor Championships next month in Serbia. “Happy to be competing again. This is all God, hard work and a renewed mindset.”

Anderson, who was second, was also lowering her lifetime best to 7.88 seconds, taking over fifth spot on the Jamaican all-times list.

Goule-Topping, who improved on her second-place finish from the Millrose Games a week earlier, dipped under the two-minute mark for the fourth time, running 1:59.62 minutes to win the women's 800m.

The next two women who followed her across the line ran lifetime bests — American Olivia Baker was second with 2:00.33 minutes and Great Britain's Isabel Boffey was third with 2:01.37 minutes.

Briana Williams, who was second in the final of the women's 60m, ran a personal best 7.09 seconds in the first round, the fastest qualifier, before clocking 7.11 seconds in the final.

American Mikiah Brisco ran a world-leading 7.07 seconds to win while Destiny Smith-Barnett equalled her personal best 7.14 seconds for third.

“My coach and I knew this was coming,” she said of the personal best. “It was just for me to have the patience and the right race. I was happy with my PB in the prelim and to follow that up with 7.11 in the final. There are still things to work on as you can see from the final, but I'm happy with my finish today.”

Christopher Taylor finished as runner-up in the men's 200m in 20.81 seconds, losing to Trayvon Bromell, who ran 20.64 seconds with Elijah Hall third in 20.82 seconds.

A second Jamaican Jahnoy Thompson was fifth in 21.68 seconds.

Olympic Games relay medallist Roneisha McGregor was third in the women's 400m in a personal best 53.01 seconds, finishing behind American Jessica Beard, who ran a season's best 52.88 seconds and Canadian Kyra Constantine was second with 52.96 seconds.

Ryiem Forde ran 6.69 seconds in first round of the men's 60m before clocking 6.72 seconds for eighth in the final as Omar McLeod missed out on making it to the final after running 6.80 seconds.

Triple jumper Jordan Scott had just one attempt, 15.60m, before withdrawing from the event with a sore hamstring.