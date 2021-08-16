Danielle Williams is lone Jamaican winner at ATL Ed Murphey Classic

SPRINT hurdler Danielle Williams was the only Jamaican winner at yesterday's American Track League's (ATL) Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis, Tennessee, as track and field resumed after the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

A number of Jamaicans who competed at the Olympic Games including Jhevaughn Minzie, Javon Francis and Danniel Thomas-Dodd took part in the two-day meet that started on Saturday and was the sixth meet in the ATL series this year.

Williams, who was a reserve at the Games after placing fourth at the Jamaican Championships in late June, ran 12.64 seconds (-0.2m/s) to win her second meet in the series after taking first place at the stop in Marietta, Georgia, in early July.

Shakira Nelvis was second in 12.81 seconds with Evonne Britton third in 12.96 seconds.

Minzie, who contested the men's sprint double, was second in the 200m and fifth in the 100m finals.

Minzie, who ran the lead off leg on the men's 4x100m at the Olympics, clocked 20.41 seconds (2.0m/s) in the 200m to finish behind Kyree King who ran 20.15 seconds, with hurdles specialist Devon Allen third in 20.57 seconds.

In the 100m final Minzie ran 10.15 seconds (-04m/s) as American Marvin Bracey equalled his personal best to win in 9.85 seconds, ahead of Jerome Blake (10.06 seconds) and Cejhae Green of Antigua who was third in 10.08 seconds.

In the preliminaries Minzie had run 10.23 seconds (-0.3m/s) for second in his heat to earn a spot in the final.

Annastacia Le-Roy was third in the women's 400m, running 54.15 seconds as American Shamier Little won in 50.65 seconds with her compatriot Jessica Beard second in 50.85 seconds.

Jamaica's Javon Francis was third in the men's 400m in 47.84 seconds as Trinidad's Machel Cedenio won in 45.98 seconds and Khalifah Rosser was second in 46.35 seconds.

Thomas-Dodd had just two legal throws and managed only 17.85m for fourth place while three Americans filled out the top three spots — Jessica Ramsey won with 19.21m, Maggie Ewan was second with 18.81m and Chase Ealey was third with 18.70m.

— Paul Reid