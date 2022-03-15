Debutantes score to lift champs Cavalier, Dunbeholden

IT was a dream start for Cavalier's Christopher Pearson and Dunbeholden's Peter McGregor, as both contributed goals to their team's contrasting victories over Molynes United and Portmore United, respectively, to kick-start their Jamaica Premier League (JPL) careers in fine style.

McGregor, fresh from a stint in Sweden, announced himself back on Jamaican soil with a brace in the 16th and 42nd minutes, while the league's leading scorer Atapharoy Bygrave (79th) added the other in Dunbeholden's 3-2 win over Portmore United in a thrilling St Catherine derby.

Captain Emelio Rousseau (30th minute) from the penalty spot and Earon Elliot (49th) got Portmore United's goals.

Earlier, Pearson, fresh from his Manning Cup triumph with Kingston College, converted an 89th-minute penalty after earlier assisting Captain Kyle Ming (45th) to seal a 2-0 win for Cavalier, condemning Molynes United to a fourth-consecutive defeat in the curtain-raiser of the double-header at Sabina Park on Monday.

With the win Dunbeholden FC moved to second in the standings on 19 points, one behind leaders Waterhouse FC on 20, while Cavalier moved up to 15 points but remained in fifth position, three points behind third- and fourth-place Mount Pleasant and Arnett Gardens.

Meanwhile, it is as you were for seventh-place Portmore United (11 points) and 11th-place Molynes United (four points) on the 12-team standing.

The St Catherine derby between neighbours Dunbeholden and Portmore United always excites, and as such Monday's contest was never expected to disappoint.

And it didn't.

After a fairly even battle in the early exchanges, Dunbeholden grabbed the ascendancy when Clayon Pusey's lofted pass found McGregor arriving at the far post and the former McGrath High standout expertly tapped finished beyond goalkeeper Benjamin Williams.

Portmore pulled level on the half-hour mark when the left-footed Rousseau fired wide of the diving Damion Hyatt from the 12-yard spot at the Courtney Walsh End, after Elliot was felled in the danger area by Fabian McCarthy.

However, McGregor restored Dunbeholden's lead when Nickoy Christian, who had an excellent game in the middle of the park, floated a perfectly weighted pass for the striker to outpace two defenders and round Williams, before firing into an empty net to make it 2-1 at the break.

But Portmore were again back on level terms when Rousseau's long pass out was headed across goal by Javick McFarlane for Elliot to tuck away from close range.

After squandering a few good chances, Bygrave inevitably got on the scoresheet for the eighth time this season when Christian's pass sent him on his way to cut inside a defender and drive a right-footer past the hapless Williams to seal the win for Dunbeholden.

In the curtain-raiser reigning Cavalier FC outclassed a timid-looking Molynes United outfit who, just like they did last season, are once again struggling to find a rhythm.

They broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Pearson's cross from the right side was firmly headed home by Ming from inside the 18-yard box in front of the George Headley Stand.

And the nippy Pearson capped off a delightful debut a minute from time with a cheeky finish from the 12-yard spot past Peter Harrison, in goal for Molynes United, after Kenroy Campbell was taken out by Jeremy Nelson in the red zone.

— Sherdon Cowan