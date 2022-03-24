Decathlete Hylton fourth on day one in Texas

Jamaica's top decathlete Asani Hylton was in fourth position after the first day of the decathlon at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Texas, as he seek to defend the title he won last year.

After five events, the Stephen F Austin student-athlete was on 4,046 points, 64 more than the 3,982 points that he had last year when he scored his personal best 7,536 points.

The former Godfrey Stewart and Rhodes Hall athlete recently placed eighth in the indoors heptathlon with a personal best 5,851 points at the recent NCAA Division One indoor championships.

On Wednesday's, first day, Leo Neugebauer of the University of Texas led with 4,284 points, followed by Trpimir Siroki of Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi (4,169 points), Alex Spyridonidis of the University of Auburn (4,074 points) in the top three.

He will hope for a repeat of last year when he had a strong second day, winning three and was second in two of the five events and scored a big 907 points in the 110m hurdles where he ran a personal best 14.53 seconds was first in the last three events, the pole vault, javelin throw and 1,500m to win by 286 points ahead of Rodney Littlejohn of Incarnate Word — 7,250 points.

Wednesday Hylton started the day with eighth place in he 100m running 11.11 seconds for 836 points, he then moved into fifth place after he jumped 7.21m in the long jump for 864 points, threw the shot put 13.18m for 678 points.

He moved up a spot into fourth place after he was second best in the high jump with a clearance of 2.05m, scoring 850 points before ending the first day with 49.93 seconds in the 400m, good for 818 more points.

