Defending champs CC spank Claude McKay 16-1

MAY PEN, Clarendon — Defending champions Clarendon College signalled that they will not give up their title without a fight after a 16-1 thrashing of Claude McKay High in the rescheduled Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association(ISSA)/Digicel daCosta Cup Zone E game at Turner's Oval, near May Pen, yesterday.

Twelve players got on the scoresheet for Clarendon College as they rebounded from a loss to Glenmuir High on Saturday to finish second in the zone on 10 points, one point behind Lennon High and ahead of Edwin Allen High on goal-difference.

Lennon High, Clarendon College, Edwin Allen High and Glenmuir will contest the two-round play-offs to decide the two spots in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, William Knibb Memorial lost their perfect record in Zone A after they were upset 1-0 by close neighbours Holland High, playing with 10 men from the first half, in a derby when Cornwall College moved into second place after nipping Herbert Morrison Technical 1-0, both games being played at William Knibb in Martha Brae, Trelawny.

At least another seven schools could secure quarter-final spots today when the competition continues with 17 games across seven zones including play-offs in four zones, joining former champions Marcus Garvey and Dinthill Technical who are already through to the next round.

Also, Paul Bogle High were docked six points gained from matches played against Port Antonio High and Happy Grove High due to the use of an ineligible player.

As a result, they finished at the foot of the points table in Zone G and their place in the play-offs has been taken by Seaforth High.

At Turner's Oval yesterday, Clarendon College broke a 1-1 draw after 15 minutes with an avalanche of goals, seven coming in the final 19 minutes as the champions punished the hapless Claude McKay.

Kemar Dunn scored a four-minute hat-trick with goals in the 73rd, 75th and 77th minutes, while two other players Jamiem Rose and Kristopher Graham got two goals each.

Karim Lewis had drawn Claude McKay level in the 15th minute after Malachi Douglas had given Clarendon College the lead in the 12th minute.

Okeemo Jones, Kahein Dixon, Ricardo Beckford, Rushi Parchment, Marques Reid, Christopher Hull, Julius Carter and Radcliffe Seivewright also scored.

At William Knibb, the home team failed to score in a game for the first time as Holland High, who despite not being in contention to advance, produced a big display.

They were reduced to 10 men after Husseth Brown was sent off in the 24th minute, but Jaheim Sankar scored the winner in the 43rd minute when his shot from outside the penalty area crept under the body of the William Knibb goalkeeper Khamal Hall and into the goal.

Earlier in the first game, Cornwall College extended their winning run to three games when they edged Herbert Morrison Technical 1-0, thanks to a 40th-minute goal from Davian McLean.

William Knibb still lead with 15 points, two more than Cornwall College, with Herbert Morrison a point back on 12 after their second loss, all with one game to go on Friday.