Defending champs Clarendon College off to a winning start

Two-time defending champions Clarendon College had a positive start to their Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) daCosta Cup campaign, coming from behind to clip Edwin Allen 3-2 in the Zone E opener at Jamaica College's Ashenheim Stadium yesterday.

A brace from Christopher Hull (22nd and 43rd) and one from Jaheim Rose (45th+1) ensured that the Chapelton-based team started the shortened season on the right foot after Ackeem Mullings gave their Clarendon neighbours a ninth-minute lead.

Substitute Richard Henry (90th+2) got the other goal for Edwin Allen.

Given their rich legacy and the fact that they are hunting a third-consecutive lien on the title, expectations were always high on a Clarendon College victory and possibly a handsome one at that.

However, the Lenworth Hyde-coached team suffered an early scare when Mullings got on the end of a tidy counter-attacking play, dismissing a defender before slotting past the hapless Jameil Vassell in goal for Clarendon College.

That may have been the wake-up call Clarendon College needed to find their rhythm after almost two years away from action as they eventually settled into the game with a sustained attacking spell.

They were soon back on level terms when the menacing Hull rifled a left-footed shot from just outside the 18-yard box, which took a wicked deflection off a defender and flew past custodian Duwayne McGhon.

Minutes later, Hull was perfectly positioned to expertly head past McGhon to put Clarendon College in front, before Rose fired home in time added to make it 3-1 at the break.

Though maintaining their momentum on the resumption, Clarendon College failed to add to their tally, and that almost proved costly as they conceded a penalty, which could have changed the shape of the game.

Fortunately for them, Vassell, diving full stretch to his weaker left side, did well to deny Edwin Allen's Captain Demario Ferron from the 12-yard spot.

However, Henry, who entered the contest in the is latter stages, spared Ferron's blush by pulling one back in time added to put some semblance of respectability on the scoreline for Edwin Allen.

