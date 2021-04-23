Defending champs Edwin Allen stroll to victory at Central Champs

Defending champions Edwin Allen cruised to victory at the Central Athletics Championships held at GC Foster College on Thursday.

The champions scored 414 points to win by 71.5 points as second-placed St Jago High scored 342.5. Hydel High were third with 340 points, Holmwood Technical were fourth with 182.50 points and Vere Technical, with 163 points, rounded out the top five.

Beginning the day with a 55.5 point lead, the champions never looked like getting caught and they easily completed the formalities to retain their title.

There were three double winners at the championships as the schools gear up of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships.

Sprinting sensation Tina Clayton completed the sprint double for Edwin Allen with victory in the 200m as she took the event in 23.67 (+1.4m/s) to add to her victory in the 100m on Wednesday. Kerricka Hill of Hydel High was second in 23.94 (+2.1m/s) while Dejanea Oakley of Clarendon College was third in 24.05s (+1.4m/s).

Both Clayton and Hill registered times faster than Class One winner Thennel Williams of St Jago who was first in 23.97 (+0.9m/s). Joanne Reid, also of St Jago was second in 23.98 (+1.9m/s) while Shenese Walker of Hydel was third in 24.39s (+0.9m/s).

Rushell Johnson of St Jago High was also a double winner at the championships adding the 3000m title to the Steeplechase gold she won on Wednesday. Johnson won the event in 10:42.70 ahead of Kris-Ann Plummer of Vere Technical who was second in 10:48.15 and Jodian Campbell of Hydel, third in 10:51.25.

Rushana Dwyer of Edwin Allen completed her double, taking the 800m Class One in 2:12.06 to add to the 1,500m grab on Wednesday. Alesia Douglas of St. Jago was second in 2:13.21 and Jessica McLean of Edwin Allen was third in 2:13.97.

Holmwood Tech took the last track event of the day, winning the 4x400m Open in 3:13.03 ahead of Edwin Allen who were second in 3:16.00 and St Jago High, third in 3:17.39.

Edwin Allen, who are the defending champions of the girls' title at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships will now turn their attention to defending that title in just under three weeks.