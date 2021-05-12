Best Pryce!

Samantha Pryce (left) of Holmwood Technical High School clears the water hurdle on her way to winning the first gold medal of the 2021 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships in the 2000m steeplechase Open inside the National Stadium yesterday.

St Jago's Rushell Johnson, who finished third, partlially obscures Edwin Allen High's Sanyae Gibson, who was second in the first final of this year's edition of the meet.

(Photo: Garfield Robinson)