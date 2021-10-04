Defiant Gayle hails gallant effort of Waterhouse players in yet another final loss

Waterhouse Football Club lost their third premier league final in a row when they were shot down 4-5 by a young Cavalier Football Club outfit in a sudden death penalty shoot-out after playing out a 1-1 full and extra time draw in the final at t he UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Saturday.

Playing with 10 men for 72 minutes plus added time after Captain Nicholy Finlayson was shown a red card for dissent in the 18th minute, Waterhouse played a passive first half after giving up a numerical advantage to their opponents before taking the game to them in the second half.

Their Head Coach Marcel Gayle was left singing their praises despite the defeat, a third in four seasons, after the 2019-2020 season was aborted.

“I'm not disappointed, it's just that we couldn't go all the way. But that performance today, going down to 10 men, 18 minutes in the game, we held our nerves, we came back, fought gallantly, it's just unfortunate we couldn't get the prize, congrats to Cavaliers.”

He bemoaned not being able to get the winner during the extra time period where he thought his players gave him everything.

“I thought we took a little long to get that goal and even though we got that goal and came back in our own and kept pressing and pressing, we couldn't get that elusive (second) goal.”

Gayle said that, despite being down a man and a goal at half-time, the belief never wavered within the Waterhouse camp.

“I am confident, my team is very confident, so even when we went one man and one goal down, we still thought we had enough in our arsenal to get back at least a goal and we did, but unfortunately, we just couldn't go all the way.”

It is now three losses in three finals, but Gayle believes that the Waterhouse programme is still a strong one, despite falling at the final hurdle one more time.

“If you are being consistent at what you do, the last three years we were in the finals, something good is happening. We can't judge it and say we lose one match and that sums up our programme and that's it.

“Our programme is in good stead and if you can see, we are turning around players and throwing out players. Today, we carry on some young players and they came out and represent and represent well for us.

“I am proud of the guys. It was a workmanlike performance and I couldn't ask for anything more, it's just unfortunate that we couldn't get the prize.”

Waterhouse have the consolation of participating in the Concacaf club competitions for another season as the two finalists of the Jamaica Premier League get to advance to these competitions each year.