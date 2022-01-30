PANAMA CITY, Pamana — With the fourth-place play-off spot looking the most practical target for Jamaica at this stage of the campaign, the Reggae Boyz could yet still turn their fortunes around if they steal maximum points from Panama today.

Game time in the Concacaf Final Round World Cup Qualifying series is set for 5:05 pm at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in the capital city.

In other games on today, leaders Canada hosts the US, Costa Rica visit Mexico, and the bottom two teams — Honduras and El Salvador — face off in Honduras.

Canada lead with 19 points, one ahead of the US on 18, with Mexico next on 17. There is a three-point gap to Panama on 14, followed by Costa Rica on 12, with Jamaica next with seven points, followed by El Salvador on six and Honduras with a paltry three points.

The top three teams qualify automatically for the Fifa World Cup Finals in Qatar at the back end of this year, while the fourth-placed team earns a right to engage in an inter-continental play-off for another chance to qualify for Qatar.

As it stands now the fixtures for the next two games could be considered friendly to Jamaica as there is a definite opening for the Boyz if they were to upset the applecart and steal all three points from Panama, who will be without spectators today after Fifa upheld a sanction for homophobic chants from fans. The Panamanian Football Federation was also fined US$60,000 for the behaviour of fans during World Cup qualifiers in September.

It could end with them finishing next Wednesday's schedule with 13 points and only one behind Panama, the current fourth-placed team, with all to play for in the three games in March.

Since arriving here Hall has been in constant dialogue with his players, and he explained that those meetings were just to reflect and plan for Sunday's game.

“Reflection. I think it was important to reflect, and we were travelling yesterday [Friday] so it was important for the players to get the game out of their heads,” he told the media on Saturday.

“But as we look forward to the Panama game I wanted the players to understand how the game went and also their feedback how they felt in the game and how the game went for them.”

The coach said, for the game, the plan is simply to build on the good things that happened in last Thursday's game.

“The resilience, the drive, the desire the players showed going down to 10 men and also being hard to beat against a very good possession team.

“One of the things that I spoke to the players about was when we win the ball back, let's keep it a little bit better and let's try to build and sometimes let the other teams run around a little bit because it's not fun in humidity chasing the ball around,” said Hall.

He said the players must believe that they are going to stop their opposite number from playing, that everybody has got to do that, grow into the game as much as possible as “there are 90 minutes to win the game of football and you encounter different problems and it is the players who can solve those problems better who will probably come out victorious, and I just feel that we need to not pay Panama as much respect as we probably did to the Mexicans and to focus on getting the three points, that's more important than anything else”.

This will be the 20th meeting between the teams, with Panama boasting the much better figures of nine wins compared to three for Jamaica.

And the last time the teams met, Panama embarrassed the hosts 3-0 inside Kingston's National Stadium on September 5, a result which left the Jamaicans in a malaise.

Concacaf Final Round World Cup Qualifying Points Standings

Teams P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Canada 9 5 4 0 15 5 10 19

USA 9 5 3 1 13 5 8 18

Mexico 9 5 2 2 13 8 5 17

Panama 9 4 2 3 11 10 1 14

Costa Rica 9 3 3 3 7 7 0 12

Jamaica 9 1 4 4 7 12 -5 7

El Salvador 9 1 3 5 4 11 -7 6

Honduras 9 0 3 6 5 17 -12 3