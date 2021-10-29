Desperate Windies face uphill battle with Bangladesh

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Their task is as difficult as trying to get back into the Burj Khalifa while hanging from a window on the 124th floor, but West Indies have no choice to get back into the tournament starting with a battle against Bangladesh today in Sharjah from 2:00 pm (5:00 am Jamaica time).

One can deem today's battle as one of desperate men as both teams have not won a match at the Super 12 Stage of this World Cup. The defending champions West Indies have looked awful in losing to England by six wickets and South Africa by eight. They have a slim chance of getting into the semis but that will require three massive wins against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Australia and other results going their way.

Runs have been at a premium for them this tournament, getting just 55 against England and 143-8 against South Africa. With the Sharjah track expected to assist the slow bowlers, the West Indies will be up against a quality Bangladeshi spin attack. Vice-captain Nicholas Pooran takes it in stride: “Bangladesh are in a similar position to us because they have lost two games as well. Is is going to be a good challenge for us, we need to win this match in Sharjah. We know Bangladesh have a lot of spinners on their team, so it is going to be interesting.”

West Indies will be without left-arm seamer Obed McCoy who has been ruled out of the tournament with a side strain. In comes former captain Jason Holder who was part of the reserves here. Despite the losses, Pooran says the players are still upbeat. “The mood in the camp is still good, the guys are gelling really good; I think we're really hurt at losing those two games and we have only ourselves to blame. But the mood is still good. We know what we have to do and everyone is up for the challenge.

“For me it's just about doing what the team wants me to do, to be honest. At the moment, the tournament is just for us to put our hands up and perform whatever role the team requires from me.” Pooran has given his embattled captain Keiron Pollard a passing grade. “We have a wonderful captain and he knows what he's doing as well. So whatever he says goes and we back him to make some really good decisions for us tomorrow to be successful.”

The West Indies team trained in the Abu Dhabi heat yesterday and will make the long trek from Abu Dhabi where they are based to Sharjah for the game.

Bangladesh held their session at the ICC Academy and will be hoping that they can get a win to kick-start their campaign. The Bangladeshis came through the qualifiers but since the Super 12 started they have lost matches to Sri Lanka and England.

West Indies Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh jnr.

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmud Ullah (Captain), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain.