Digicel's 'Star Balla' of the week is bright spark Duncan McKenzie of JC

Proper time management and self-discipline might sound like a cliché, but it is exactly what has propelled Jamaica College's Digicel Manning Cup captain Duncan McKenzie to nine CSEC Subjects – all grade ones with eight straight A profiles.

The 17-year-old player, who as a precocious 15-year-old netted three goals and had eight assists as Jamaica College (JC) won their 30th Manning title in 2019, is now entrusted with the task of leading the “Dark Blues” this season to defend their crown and to lead his school's pursuit of a record 31st Manning Cup title.

But pressure is not an issue for McKenzie based on his ability to balance school work with sports over the years, and he is expected to lead with distinction on the field as he did in the classroom.

McKenzie, while in third form, aced his Human and Social Biology CSEC with a Grade One and a straight-A profile and followed that up with passes in English A, English B, Mathematics, Spanish, Physics, Information Technology, Principles of Business and Principles of Accounts.

“I believe the key to balancing school work and football is proper time management and self-discipline. From a very young age, this has been emphasised by both my parents and I have learnt to structure my time well,” said McKenzie.

He continued: “Yes, it is difficult to strike the balance but it can be achieved. My advice to the younger generation is to practise good habits from early so that they become routine.”

Young McKenzie, who idolises Lionel Messi and loves Barcelona, one day hopes to play football at the highest level.

“I aspire to play football professionally. However, I would still like to pursue a degree in Accounting or Business Management,” he explained.

McKenzie led his school to a 0-0 draw in their opening match against Calabar High and they sit joint third in what is arguably the group of death involving five former champions including early group leaders St George's College and Charlie Smith.

“I believe that we have a talented and highly motivated squad that is capable of defending our title,” said McKenzie.

“Playing without spectators is a new and strange experience. I believe that it lessens the performances of all teams in the competition,” he added.

“We are all aware of how important it is to have fan support at matches. They spur teams on and provide additional motivation for players to perform well. I hope that in the near future, we will be able to bring back fans safely to the games,” said McKenzie.

JC have again been labelled as favourites but McKenzie is not taking any team lightly.

“As a result of the pandemic, there are a lot of unknowns. Consequently, I regard all teams in the competition as challengers for the title.”

Whatever happens at the end of the season, Duncan McKenzie is expected to leave his mark in the Digicel Manning Cup as the work is burning in the field and that might be enough to propel JC to yet another triumphant season.