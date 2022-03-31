Dilston All-Stars rattle Binns United in domino league

It was another wild celebration party at the Rae's Water Store venue on Dilston Avenue in Waterhouse on Sunday, as home team and title contenders Dilston All-Stars produced another workmanlike performance to defeat Binns United 195-156 in the fifth round of matches in the Winners Community Domino Easter League competition.

The outstanding pair of Pancho Murray and Errie McIntyre handed the home team a well-needed victory following their 140-140 tied match against Largie All-Star last Friday. It was the second defeat for Binns United over the weekend as they had lost 150-153 to Elders Corner in their previous game.

Dilston All Star and Binns United had made their intentions clear from the start of the game as to who wanted the win more. However, it was the Kingston 11-based home team that raced to a lead of 89-80 at the interval.

The second period was much easier for Dilston All Star as they were in cruise control mood after Binns United had seemed to have spit out the bit and thrown in the towel as there was no chance of overhauling the host.

“It was always a good sight to see sections of the community coming together and having some fun playing dominoes. Domino is a game that can make a difference and I believe it is also a nation building tool,” Humbert Davis, first vice-president of the National Association of Domino Bodies, told the Jamaica Observer.

— Ruddy Allen