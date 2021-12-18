Dinthill, Manning's reach daCosta Cup semis

DRAX HALL, St Ann — Former champions Dinthill Technical and Manning's School are the first semi-finalists of the ISSA/WATA daCosta Cup football competition following contrasting results in their last quarter-final-round games yesterday.

Dinthill Technical, who were finalists in 2019, topped Group One with maximum nine points after edging Edwin Allen High 1-0 in their top-of-the-table clash at Drax Hall.

Manning's School advanced to the semi-finals for the first time since 2005 following their topping of Group Two with seven points, after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Munro College in their game at St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex.

Dinthill Technical and Manning's School will meet in one semi-final set for January and have also booked their spots in the ISSA Champions Cup competition.

One semi-final spot will be decided today from the three-team race in Group Three between Garvey Maceo, St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) and dark horses Frome Technical.

The fourth semi-finalist will be known on Tuesday when Group Four is decided, after the games that were originally set for today were postponed by the organisers yesterday.

Two-time defending champions Clarendon College, the group leaders, will meet McGrath High at Dinthill Technical in a repeat of the semi-finals in 2019 while Cornwall College and Manchester High will meet at Green Pond High in St James. Both games will start at 3:00 pm.

Also yesterday, four of the eight qualifiers to the Ben Francis KO were decided. From Group One, Edwin Allen and Christiana High who beat William Knibb Memorial 3-2 have advanced; and in Group Two, Munro College will be joined by Vere Technical who outscored Happy Grove High 4-3.

At Drax Hall, Thiamba Chin scored in the first half for Dinthill Technical as they maintained their nine-game run of not conceding a goal all season.

Dinthill Technical, who won their two daCosta Cup titles in 1979 and 1981, are qualifying for the top four of the daCosta Cup for the fourth-straight season.

At STETHS Sports Complex, Abeena Wallace gave Manning's School the lead when he headed in from a corner in the 67th minute, with STETHS looking to be cruising to a third-straight win in the quarter-finals before a spectacular effort from Munro College's Sean Kenyon, who spotted the Manning's goalkeeper off his line and curled a 25-yard shot into the top right-hand corner of the goal in the 89th minute.

Also, Nevaughn Myrie scored two penalties while Omario Walters and Malcolm Lennon scored one each for Vere Tech, who outscored Happy Grove 4-3.

Tevonne Miler scored twice yesterday and Jevaughn Thompson got the other to keep the margin close for Happy Grove.

At Drax Hall, Christiana High edged William Knibb Memorial 3-2 with goals from Omari Brown, Kevaughn Brown and Dinari Burke.

Mark Lewis and Ricardo Lloyd scored William Knibb's first goals in the second round.

Today's games

St Thomas Technical vs Garvey Maceo @ STETHS @ 1:00 pm

STETHS vs Frome Technical @ STETHS @ 3:00 pm

Yesterday's results

William Knibb Memorial 2, Christiana 3

Vere Technical 4, Happy Grove 3

Manning's School 1, Munro College 1

Edwin Allen 0, Dinthill Technical 1