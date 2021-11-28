Dinthill progress to 'quarters' of D'Cup

DRAX HALL, St Ann — Former champions Dinthill Technical High have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/daCosta Cup football competition after beating Charlemont High 3-0 in their Zone H game here yesterday.

Dinthill Technical's fourth win and a draw ensured they cannot finish lower than second in Zone H and join another former champions Garvey Maceo High, who, even with two play-off games to come, cannot finish lower than second place as well.

Meanwhile, the teams for the play-offs in the other three zones with six or fewer teams were decided yesterday, while William Knibb Memorial continued on their merry way, winning a fifth-straight game in Zone A by blanking Maldon High 5-0.

At Drax Hall, Dayeshaniel Russell scored a brace to lead Dinthill Technical to the next round as Shamar Hutchinson scored the other in their win over Charlemont High.

Ocho Rios High climbed into second place with their 3-0 win over York Castle High and are tied with Charlemont High, both on eight points, but the St Ann school lead on goal-difference.

Munro College continue to lead the way in Zone C, improving to 12 points after nipping BB Coke High 1-0, who lost back-to-back games.

St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS), who beat Mt St Joseph 4-0, are in second place on 10 points and they will be joined in the play-offs by BB Coke and Lacovia High, who drew 2-2 with Maggotty High.

Three schools had finished with seven points, but BB Coke and Lacovia each had a better goal difference to Maggotty High's.

Lennon High lead Zone E with 11 points after they drew 0-0 with Edwin Allen High, who ended the regular season with 10 points, same as Clarendon College, who lost 1-0 to Glenmuir High as all four schools made it through to the play-offs.

Tajaray Mahabeer scored the winner for Glenmuir High who snapped a two-game losing skid and ended with nine points.

Happy Grove hammered Port Antonio High 6-2 at Lynch Park as Tevonne Miller scored a hat-trick and Roy Thomas got a brace as they joined leader St Thomas Technical in the play-offs.

Paul Bogle High, who drew 1-1 with Seaforth High and Port Antonio, will also take part in the play-offs to decide who will go forward.

The qualifiers from Zone F were decided on Friday with Vere Tech, Old Harbour and Foga Road to play for one spot as Garvey Maceo are certain to advance.

Mark Lewis snapped a two-game goal drought as he teamed with Kernel Peart, Kevin Clarke, Olivier Brown, and Onardo Dixon to lead William Knibb Memorial to a fifth-straight win, the best ever start and within touching distance of the quarter-finals whipping Maldon 5-0 in Martha Brae.

Camarco Brown scored a brace for Herbert Morrison in the hard-fought 2-1 win over Holland High to stay in second place, two points ahead of Cornwall College, who also laboured to a 2-0 win over Spot Valley High with goals from Brandon Timberlake and Mikhail Samuels, both in the first 25 minutes of the game.

In the other game, Tavin Leslie scored a brace for Irwin High who held off St James High 3-2.

— Paul Reid

Yesterday’s results

Zone A

Spot Valley-0, Cornwall College-2

Irwin High-3, St James High-2

William Knibb-5, Maldon High-0

Holland High-1, Herbert Morrison-2

Zone C

Munro College-1, BB Coke -0

Lacovia-2, Maggotty-2

STETHS-4, Mt St Joseph-0

Zone E

Claude McKay High-1, Denbigh High-5

Glenmuir High-1, Clarendon College- 0

Lennon High-0, Edwin Allen High-0

Zone G

Paul Bogle-1, Seaforth High-1

Happy Grove High-6, Port Antonio High-2

Zone H

Ocho Rios High-3, York Castle High-0

Dinthill Tech-3, Charlemont High-0