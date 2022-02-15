Direct red card appeals system to debut in Concacaf senior competitions

FLORIDA, United States (CMC) — The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) has introduced an appeals system for direct red cards for its senior competitions, starting with the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League which begins this week.

Participating teams will now have the opportunity post-match to request a review of direct red cards by a newly created Concacaf Independent Review Panel, the regional governing body for football said in a statement.

“Any club or senior national team which intends to appeal a direct red card awarded in a Concacaf competition must inform the confederation of their intention to do so no later than two hours after the end of the relevant match. This must be followed by a full written appeal submitted to Concacaf within the next 48 hours,” it said.

“Provided these requirements are met, three independent members of a new Concacaf Independent Panel will consider the appeal and determine if it should be upheld.”

There are three possible outcomes of an appeal: a successful appeal when all three members of the panel unanimously decide to overturn the on-field decision of a red card; an unsuccessful appeal where there is no unanimous decision and the direct red card decision is therefore upheld; and an unsuccessful appeal deemed frivolous, in which the three-member panel unanimously decides to uphold the decision and unanimously deem the appeal to be frivolous.

In the latter case, the player in question will receive an additional one-match suspension.

Concacaf said the decisions of the review panel will be final and are not subject to further appeal.

No other on-field decisions, including yellow cards, can be reviewed by the Concacaf Independent Panel and this will only apply for Concacaf senior (women's and men's) competitions.

Haiti's Cavaly AS, the 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship winner, is the only club from the Caribbean in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.