Discus specialist Mullings throws PB to win at Baldy Castillo Invitational

FORMER Kingston College ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' Champs gold medallist Ralford Mullings got off to a fast start in his college career after a massive, personal best, 62.47m effort to win the men's discus throw at last weekend's Baldy Castillo Invitational at Arizona State University's Sun Angel Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

In addition to shattering the modest meet record of 45.66m set in 2019, Mullings, the silver medallist at last year's World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, became the second-best discus thrower in Arizona State history, after only his first outdoor meet.

The throw, which beat his previous best of 58.99m, saw him entering the NCAA rankings in second position behind another freshman, Mykolas Alekna of the University of California, who threw 63.63m at the Cardinal Classic on Saturday.

Mullings, who had just four outings in the indoors season, also had a personal best 18.14m in the shot put on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former Hydel High team captain and ISSA Champs gold medallist Garriel White of Louisiana State University was second in the women's 400m at the event, running a college outdoor best 53.34 seconds. Her teammate Apalos Edwards was fifth in the men's long jump with 7.10m (-1.m/s), Chevannie Hanson of Texas A&M University was sixth in the men's 200m in 21.03 seconds (0.0m/), and former Jamaica College runner Zidane Brown of Ohio State was sixth in the men's 400m in 46.69 seconds.

Delano Dunkley of the University of Georgia won the men's 100m and was second in the 200m at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Invitational in Atlanta.

Dunkley clocked 10.24 seconds (1.4m/s) in the shorter sprint while former Cornwall College athlete Brenton Shippy of South Carolina State was third in 10.62 seconds (0.5m/s).

Dunkley ran 21.35 seconds (-0.8m/s) for the 200m.

Danielle Sloley of Clemson was second in the women's shot put with 15.35m and sixth in the discus throw with a personal best 43.97m; her teammate Marie Forbes was third in the discus with 47.79m and second in the hammer throw with 58.61m.

Zico Campbell of Clemson was fourth in the men's shot put with 16.48m while Courtney Lawrence of Kennesaw State was third in the discus throw with 50.51m.

Tarees Rhoden of Clemson was second in the men's 400m, running 46.95 seconds.

Former Calabar High athlete Nikaoli Williams of Northwestern State University won the men's long jump at the Texas Christian University Invitational with 7.50m (1.2m/s) and was second in the 100m in 10.60 seconds.

Kavia Francis of Baylor University was sixth in the women's 200m with 23.93 seconds (1.3m/s) while Zackery Dillon of Morgan State was third in the men's shot put at the Maryland Invitational with a college outdoor best 15.90m.

