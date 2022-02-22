Discus thrower Lawrence motivated by JAAA's focus on field events

OLYMPIAN Shadae Lawrence was one of the first persons to benefit financially from the newly created Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA)/Sports Development Foundation (SDF) Jubilee Series.

Lawrence, who made the final of the women's discus at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, last year, won the event at the first of the four-meet series on Saturday with a best of 62.56m, as she patiently puts together her season with major championships around the proverbial corner. Chief among them are the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

Lawrence says the respect shown by the sport's local governing body, the JAAA, to give a field event pride of place at the first meet in the series will serve as motivation for the rest of the season.

“I think it is good. It shows that they see potential in such events, and it is very motivating. It definitely shows that we have the potential and it shows the athletes that the JAAA are interested,” she noted.

The 26-year-old returned to train in Jamaica last year and, based on what she has seen from then until now, expects big things to emerge from the field events in 2022.

“You are going to see a very good depth in the throws this year, very good quality…we a building from the Olympics,” Lawrence promised.

On a personal level Lawrence was happy with her effort at the event, based on the work she has done with her Coach Julian Robinson and the work still left to be done before the outdoor international events begin.

“I didn't come to the meet with huge expectations; my coach and I are working on some technical things. Since coming back to Jamaica we have been breaking it all down and rebuilding from scratch, so to speak.

“So, the aim here today was to execute. I am feeling more powerful so it's just to execute, meet by meet. I am really pleased with my performance so far.”

Lawrence will be one of the athletes on show at the 'King of Ring' field events meet scheduled for Excelsior High this Saturday.

— Dwayne Richards