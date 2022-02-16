Distin takes indoor high jump record in stride

New national women's indoors high jump record holder Lamara Distin was not ev en aware she had broken the mark at last weekend's Don Kirby Elite Indoor meet at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her focus had simply been on jumping as high as she could.

Distin, who just missed breaking the national junior record of 1.88m when she won the Class One event in 2019 with 1.87m, cleared an NCAA leading mark 1.92m and just missed at 1.95m, but is not rushing herself, even with the Jamaican outdoor mark well within reach.

The Texas A&M University jumper broke the previous Jamaican record 1.90m set in March 2002 at a meet in Boston, USA by Maresa Cadienhead and beat her previous best 1.88m which had seen her tied with two other jumpers for second place.

Kimberly Williamson cleared 1.88m in April 2017 and Sheree Ruff also cleared 1.88m in January 2010.

The former Rusea's High, Vere Technical and Hydel High athlete who took second at the NCAA outdoors last year, had to be told she had broken the national record on Friday.

“When I cleared 1.92m, I had no idea it was a national record, but I was eager to do so because it would be a personal best for me, and I want to improve every time I jump. But I was ecstatic when I realised it was a national record,” Distin said.

With the South Eastern Conference (SEC) and the NCAA Indoors set to come, a lot will be expected from the de facto leader of the Texas A&M women's high crew but she will not be rushed.

“Let's just wait and see what happens. I've had some pretty good attempts at higher bars (1.95m), so let's see what happens. But all I can say is that there is no doubt I can jump higher if I continue on the right path,” she noted.

Good background work and taking extra sessions by herself, she said, have helped to get her off to a good start.

“Fall training has had a significant impact on what I'm currently accomplishing,” she told the Jamaica Observer. “I put in the effort because I know what I want to accomplish this season. I constantly find myself at the track practising on holidays or off days, so I believe all those training helped along with the training my coach and I are doing.”

Not that she is all that surprised, adding that “actually, I'm astonished but not surprised that I've leapt this high so early in the season because I've been clearing high bars in practice, which indicates that I'm on the right route. My first meet of the season in Arkansas, where I broke 1.86m, showed that there will be a lot more improvements as the season develops. I'm just thankful that things are finally coming together”.

The national outdoors record 1.93m was set in 2010 by Sheree Francis, and asked whether her good indoors start could see her break that record, Distin said, “I mean, why not? Just continuing to stay focus.”

The surprise transfer of her former teammate Trinidadian Tyra Gittens has left her as the top high jumper at Texas A&M but she is not bothered.

“I'm certainly comfortable with that level of responsibility,” the NACAC Under-23 champion said. “I've progressed so far in sports and gained so much knowledge about it that I'm simply doing what's best for me.”

The Hanover native said changes she has made and new innovations have been integral in her success so far.

“I've accomplished a lot this year that has benefited me much. My high jump mark/run-up has always been a challenge for me, but I'm doing better this year than previous years,” Distin said.

“I've been working out extremely hard, and there are some exercises that coach integrates into my workouts that are clearly helping me. I've just been patient and humble with myself in the hopes of a better outcome,” she ended.