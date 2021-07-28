Diver Yona Knight-Wisdom hungry for action

TOKYO, Japan — Like a youngster in a candy shop, Jamaican diver Yona Knight-Wisdom feels over the moon since arriving at the Athletes' Village here in Tokyo, ahead of his competition at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games.

The 26-year-old Leeds, United Kingdom native is ecstatic that the Games of the 32nd Olympiad have finally been declared open, and he eagerly awaits his splash into the pool come next Monday when he contests the men's 3m springboard preliminary phase which contains 29 entrants, with the top 18 advancing to the semi-finals.

“I'm super, super happy to be here in Tokyo at my second Games,” said the man who debuted at the Rio Games in 2016.

“I'm so glad that it's going on, honestly so glad that it's going ahead. I'm appreciative of everything that Tokyo 2020 have done and the Olympics have done to make sure that it can go ahead safely.”

Regarding his competition, Knight-Wisdom said he was looking forward to getting back into active competition, especially after having had just one competitive meet in the last year-and-a-half.

When he entered competition at the 2016 edition in Rio, Knight-Wisdom became the first Jamaican male to participate in diving at Olympics.

Betsy Sullivan had broken new grounds for Jamaica in diving at the 1972 Games in Munich.

At the Rio Games, Knight-Wisdom, then a student at Leeds Beckett University, finished in 11th place in the preliminary to advance to the semi-finals where he produced a creditable performance to end in 14th place.

“I've only had one competition in the last 16 to 18 months which is very unusual for me, so I'm just genuinely looking forward to being back into competition again because it feels like such a long time and I've had so few. So it's going to be fun and it's great that it's the Olympic Games.

“I'm feeling good, I'm feeling ready, I've got a few more days to keep preparing so I just look forward to where I find myself in a couple of days' time and looking forward to representing Jamaica as best as possible on the day and see where I get to,” he added.

So while he awaits his date with destiny on Monday, Knight-Wisdom continues to enjoy the ambiance of the athletes' village.

“The village vibes has been awesome and I'm actually quite glad that my competition is reasonably late because it allows me time to just enjoy the village experience a little bit more. There are some other people [athletes] who have had to leave quite quickly,” he said.