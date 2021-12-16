Dols leads J'cans into action at World Short Course Champs

Olympian Keanan Dols will be the first Jamaican to hit the pool as the much-anticipated 15th edition of the FINA World Short Course Championship gets under way in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, today.

Dols, who joined five-time Olympian Alia Atkinson for his debut appearance at the Tokyo Games earlier this year, will again contest the 200-metre individual medley (IM) and 200m butterfly at the seven-day swimming championship.

Dols and Atkinson, along with young sensation Zaneta Alvaranga and Sidrell Williams, comprise Jamaica's team for the event being held as part of a larger programme dubbed the Abu Dhabi Aquatics Festival at the temporary 25m (short course) pool installed at the Etihad Arena.

“Preparations are good and I'm all settled here. I'm excited to compete tomorrow [today] and feel ready to go,” Dols told the Jamaica Observer.

“The expectation for this championship is to race well and compete as best as I can. I don't race short course metres very often so I'm really looking forward to racing here,” he added.

Atkinson, in what could possibly be her last hurrah in an inspirational and well-decorated career, is expected to contest the 50m and 100m breaststroke.

The 33-year-old Atkinson, who announced her pending retirement at the Tokyo Games, made her first Olympic appearance at age 15 and since then, has been Jamaica's and the Caribbean's standard-bearer.

In 2014 she became the first black woman to win a world swimming title and also holds the 50m and 100m breaststroke world short-course records of 28.56 seconds and 1:02.36 minutes, respectively.

Being able to compete alongside Atkinson has always been Alvaranga's dream, and the 17-year-old is now soaking up as much knowledge from her compatriot ahead of competition in the 50m freestyle and butterfly.

“I have settled in pretty well. At first I was feeling a bit sluggish, but I'm feeling much better now and having some one-on-one with Alia to learn as much as I can from her.

“Training is also good and I feel competition-ready. I am excited to see the other swimmers in action to get my blood pumping for when it's my time to hit the pool,” Alvaranga noted.

Meanwhile, Williams, whose selection sparked some controversy, says he is ready to give of his best. He will also contest the 50m butterfly and freestyle.

“Preparations have been in order and moving according to plan as the organisers are very efficient when it comes to pool schedule and transportation. All I need to do is just keep calm and hold my focus, as I expect to be within range of my personal best times,” Williams said.

“Most meets I attend are just long course so it's a pleasure to swim short-course metres at this meet and on such a high level. So, again, the expectation is to get as close as possible to or even better than my personal best times,” he added.