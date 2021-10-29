Domino boss happy with new drive to boost sport

Since the launch out of the Sprang and Nat programme earlier this year, vice-president of the National Association of Domino Bodies (NADB) Humbert Davis said that his association was very successful in its drive to get youth and young professionals to become members to become involved with the sport.

Through the association's 'Law (light, air & water) and Decision' programmes of keeping all things green, which is synonymous with temperature, mask and sanitisation — especially during pandemic to ensure healthy individuals — Davis said the association taught children about 'Social Intelligence and Connectivity' with their Sprang (use of their five senses) and Nat (network, address and translation) Play.

“From this new initiative [Sprang and Nat] was introduced into our programmes, we saw tremendous improvement in the academic performance of students over the summer period and during the new academic year. The programme was excellent in terms of what we called social intercourse. I shared my knowledge, and the children shared their visions.

“More connections mean greater value, steady growth through partnership and communication. Value in this case speaks to intelligence, understanding and passing on what has been learnt in an effort help youngsters understand and appreciate their worth and in so doing respecting themselves and those around them,” Davis said.

“Our programme continues to grow and saw sustained achievements and expansion for the primary and junior high school students, reaping significant dividends with the eyepad printer and their own personal development,'' he added.

In addition to the recently held National Summer School Programme and one-day programme at the New Broughton Sunset Rehabilitation Adult Correctional Centre (NBSACC) at Woodlands in Cross Keys, Manchester, Davis shared that his next step for the Sprang and Nat programme is to hit the streets of the communities across the island.

“Domino, being a subtle pastime, is universal in its reach and is likely to be found in every nook and cranny in urban and rural areas. The NADB is actively involved with the communities and so we are taking our programme there,” Davis noted.

He then thanked his sponsors for the continual support of the NADB's programmes.

“The year's achievements were realised through well-organised measures implemented through the Government's COVID-19 plan. Thankfully, with the support of and funding from the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), exercise books and ipad, printers were produced and distributed in aid of the programme. We also want to thank the College of Agriculture Science & Education (CASE) as well for their support,” Davis ended.