Domino helping students beat COVID-19 blues

Even during the novel coronavirus pandemic, first vice-president of the National Association of Domino Bodies (NADB) Humber Davis said his organisation was still in full operations as they were involved in the recent government-held National Summer School Programme.

Under the National Summer School Programme, students from grades one to 11 were able to access teaching and learning focused on the core subject areas such as mathematics, English language, social studies, and science. This allowed for improvement in the academic performance of students over the summer period and during the new academic year.

It also provided academic enrichment activities for students, noted the NADB executive.

The National Summer School Programme was also intended to improve the social and emotional well-being of all students through engagement in the Character Education Programme; provide robust psychosocial support, and foster improved school, home, and wider community relations.

Held at the Seaward Primary and Junior High School — one of the National Summer School Programme centres — from July 6 to July 28, Davis said that his organisation is focused on the grade 5 students who are going into grade 6, using their latest domino initiatives which cover science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Beverlye Hardware, one of the grade 5 teachers that took part in the National Summer School Programme, welcomed the initiatives from the NADB.

“He [Davis] was not really trying to fulfil the academic so much, but he was trying to do the psychological part of it. He came in about two or three days and talked to them [children] for about half hour per day. In a sense, he was helping the children to understand who they are and why it is important for them to stay connected to their parents.

“He was using the initiative STEM as he came with a 'ponganut' on a stem and what he was actually explaining to the children is the importance of parental guidance as to [encourage them to] stay with their parents until their parents give them the go-ahead to leave.

“On the last day he did some games with the children and they gravitated towards it. It was a game called Sprang and Nat and that helped with their memory. So it helped them actually to focus and to concentrate and thing.

“It was not normal domino playing as it was a game that was played by two persons and he [Davis] would put out 21 dominoes on the table and the other person would guess the seven that were missing. But it was a game to help them to focus, they were able to look, pay attention, and see what cards were missing,” Hardware told the Jamaica Observer.

Davis said that his participation in the National Summer School Programme was a success as his orgainstion's goals were met.

“The summer school was a great success for us. It was excellent in terms of what we called social intercourse. I shared my knowledge and the children shared their visions. Knowledge plus vision equals acknowledgement and that was the objective.

“One of the most important thing that was achieved was that the children were able to use maths without numbers and comprehension without letters. They were able to take away ramping and were able to add look and listen,” Humbert said.