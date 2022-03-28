DOMINO RELIEF

With the recent removal of all the protocols under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), Humbert Davis, first vice-president of the National Association of Domino Bodies (NADB), says there is potential now for the sport to grow within the communities across the island.

Domino is a popular pastime and universal in its reach and is likely to be found being played in every nook and cranny in urban and rural areas. According to Davis, his association is actively involved with the sport of domino in 122 communities, mainly across Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine.

“The association has been focusing on reinforcing the strategic programme process where the focal point has been on streamlining overarching priorities on national and regional levels and the objectives of the programme area.

“The association seeks to strengthen their linkages with the communities through partnership which will see the establishment of contracts developed by groups of players and the association. It is expected that the new mechanisms put in place will assure greater coordination and to secure a level of consistency to ensure the game is specific to standards established. There is a great potential for growth for the sport in these communities across the island,” Davis told the Jamaica Observer.

Meanwhile, led by the outstanding pair of Cassandra and Bartley, title contenders Elders Corner survived a last-minute scare to hold off a spirited Binns United 153-150 in their return-leg match in the 2022 Winners Community Domino Easter League at the Rae's Water Store in the community of Waterhouse on Friday evening.

It was an even matchup throughout the game as both teams managed to tie on 17 occasions, with the lead changing hands 12 times. In the closing minute of the contest, Elders Corner held a one-point lead (150-149) and held their nerves to win by three points in the end.

Also at the same venue, Dilston All Stars and Largie All Stars played out to a pulsating 140-140 scor-line in their return-leg match as well. It was an even affair for most of the match as the home team Dilston All Stars led the visitors 87-85 at the break.

The Dilston All Star team came out in the second half on fire and at one stage opened up a 12-point lead over Largie All Stars, 105-93 points. However, the visiting Largie All Stars produced a brilliant spell of domino tactics and tied up the game at 105, before surging ahead by three points.

The scores were again tied up at 125 points each as it was a nervous moment for supporters of both teams as the lead changes regularly. With just a minute remaining in the game, the visitors were leading by two points over the homesters at 140-138 but Dilston All Star snatched the last two points of the game seconds before the final whistle to the amazement at everyone at the venue.