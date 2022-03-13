Don't kill the dreams of our young sport shooters on a legislative whim

After hearing about the debacle at the sitting of the joint select committee earlier this week and seeing the videos, listening to the comments going back and forth about the issue of “granting firearm permits to minors”, it became painfully evident to me that the authorities are not aware of what the Jamaica rifle Association (JRA) and the Jamaica Skeet Club (JSC) have been doing for decades which is the promotion of sport shooting in Jamaica.

Based on what I have read in the first draft of the proposed Firearm Act that was tabled in Parliament, it seems that the crafters of the Act were trying to include the ability of junior's to legally be able to handle firearms in a controlled and supervised environment.

The debate became misguided as it then went down the road of 12-year-old children being issued firearm licences to carry firearms and possibly “keep and care”.

I believe that this is a misconception as traditionally when juniors were allowed to go with their parents to hunt birds during the bird hunting season (“bird bush”), they would apply for and receive a temporary licence which would allow the junior to be in possession and use of a firearm within a controlled and supervised environment.

As a parent and avid sport shooter who learned at the early age of 13 years old how to responsibly use a firearm (for sport shooting), it took away the mystery and curiosity of “guns” and I went away with the knowledge and discipline of safely using a firearm.

The Jamaican public is very slowly realising that target shooting is an “actual” international sport up to the Olympic level. I remember several years ago when I was at a government office awaiting a document the local TV station was carrying the summer Olympics, which was at the time was showing target shooting and the general comment was “Den shooting a part of di Olympics”.

We as Jamaicans are only used to traditional sports but as seen in recent times Jamaicans have been excelling at non-traditional sports “a win is a win”, especially when our flag is held high, and we need to explore the possibilities of these non-traditional sports as they may very well broaden our horizons and possibly land a medal for us at the Olympics.

Most countries start juniors (who are interested) shooting at an early age of 12 years old and by the time they reach 18 years old some are on their way to represent at the Olympic level (a quick google search will confirm this), this is the reason why both the Jamaica Rifle Association and the Jamaica Skeet club which by the way are 126 and 60 years old, respectively, are pushing to get our juniors exposed to sport shooting at a early age (apart from the pleasure/fun factor) it teaches them safe use and handling of firearms, responsibility and one major factor which the general public is not aware of and this is the fact that there are collegiate level sport shooting scholarships (this too can be Googled) and I am aware that there are currently several Jamaican students whom are enrolled in these scholarship programs whom are not necessarily privileged uptown children.

I hope that the authorities and the Government can see the wisdom in allowing our juniors to legally take part in sport shooting from an early age (the benefits far outweigh the negatives) and craft the proper guidelines in this new firearm act which will allow them to legally handle these tools of sport shooting.

Editor's note: Shooting Star is a feature on people, young and old, who compete in shooting sports — pistol, skeet, shotgun, and archery. Hopefully, through these features the firearm and its use, which get a bad rap in Jamaica for obvious reasons, can be seen from a positive angle.