Dottin hundred underlines Windies warm-up win

HARARE, Zimbabwe (CMC) — Deandra Dottin extended her sparkling form with a second century in four outings as West Indies Women crushed Thailand by 151 runs in their first official warm-up of the ICC World Cup qualifiers here yesterday.

Sent in at Sunrise Sports Club, West Indies Women racked up 230 for six off their 50 overs with Dottin slamming 101 off 141 balls before retiring in the 45th over.

Fellow Barbadian all-rounder Hayley Matthews also maintained her great recent form by hitting 57 but the rest of the line-up struggled, no other batsman managing to pass 15.

In reply, Thailand slumped to 79 all out in the 37th over with pacers Aliyah Alleyne (2-9) and Shakera Selman (2-1) snatching two wickets apiece.

Things could have been far worse for Thailand when they tottered on 48 for nine in the 28th over but number seven Chanida Sutthiruang hit 37 off 63 deliveries – the only batsman to reach double figures – to frustrate West Indies towards the end.

West Indies Women arrived here this week fresh from a 3-0 clean sweep of Pakistan Women in Karachi and once again showed their intent to qualify for next year's World Cup with a resounding victory over the minnows.

Dottin, who hit a career-best 132 in the opening One-Day International against Pakistan Women last week, stroked 11 fours and a six as she put on 51 for the first wicket with Rashada Williams (13).

Off-spinner Onnicha Kamchomphu (2-26) then struck twice as the Caribbean side lost three wickets for 35 runs to stumble to 86 for three in the 23rd over, before Dottin and Matthews combined in a 109-run, fourth-wicket stand to revive the innings.

Captain Stafanie Taylor, who made a hundred last Sunday against Pakistan, scraped only eight along with Shemaine Campbelle.

But Matthews, who shone with both bat and ball against Pakistan Women to be Player-of-the-Series, carved out half-dozen fours in a 74-ball knock before falling in the last over to leg-spinner Suleeporn Laomi (2-37).

Dottin reached her fifty off 87 balls in the 29th over and brought up three figures off 140 deliveries with a boundary off the second ball of the 45th over.

Thailand Women were then never in the run chase, Alleyne striking twice early to reduce the innings to 11 for two in the sixth over and Selman following up with her quick burst.

Sutthiruang punched six fours to salvage some pride for her side but was last out, bowled by off-spinner Matthews, to signal the end of the late resistance.

West Indies Women face Ireland Women in their opening group game of the qualifiers on Tuesday.