Dottin shortlisted for ICC Women's Player of the Month award

Dottin shortlisted for ICC Women's Player of the Month awardWednesday, February 09, 2022
|
DUBAI, United Emirates (CMC) — West Indies Women opening batsman Deandra Dottin has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month for January.
The ICC on Tuesday identified her among the nominees in the women's category, along with Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu and Heather Knight of England.
The ICC highlighted Dottin's breathtaking batting performance in the ODI series against South Africa last month.
She scored 187 runs in two matches against the Proteas, including an unbeaten 150 at the Wanderers. Her innings consisted of 18 fours and four huge sixes.
Unfortunately, rain interrupted the match and no result could be achieved, even though West Indies had reduced South Africa to 87-5.
Despite that, the ICC said, Dottin's performance “lit up the series”.
The winner of the award is decided by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans. The academy holds a 90 per cent share of the vote, while fans registered with the ICC vote via the ICC website account for the remaining 10 per cent.
The winner will be announced next Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy