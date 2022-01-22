Double Crown hard to oppose in Overnight Allowance feature

That Double Crown will be running without both the tongue tie and cheek pieces, which he is accustomed to, seems a little shaky, but he does so down in class, and, as such, is still fancied to get the job done at a mile (1,600 metres).

The imported in utero gelding returns from an almost two-month break to headline an eight-horse field in an Overnight Allowance contest for The Liu Chie Poo Trophy, the highlighter on a nine-race card at Caymanas Park today.

Post time for this, the seventh event is 4:00 pm. First post is 12:30 pm.

Of his four runs among Graded Stakes and Open Allowance Company at the back end of last season, Double Crown's best efforts were third- and fourth-place finishes behind King Arthur on August 28 and September 25 over a mile and 10 furlongs (2,000m), respectively.

Now freshened from his last run, an eighth-place finish behind Eroy on November 27, Double Crown, who has been impressive at exercise, seems poised to return to winning ways, having notched his last win at this level over today's distance in July.

Then, the Ian Parsard-trainee had champion jockey Anthony Thomas in the saddle at 57.0kg (126lb) but still managed to pull away from rivals in a six-and-a-half-length win.

The in-form Dane Dawkins is now assigned to do the honours under similar conditions and by all indications could attempt a post-to-post performance aboard the PJK team-owned Double Crown for a sixth career win, in this his 20th start.

There is very little to note about the opposition, with Gary Subratie's Supreme Soul seemingly the only one to lower the favourite's colours should he fail to fire.

Supreme Soul, the 2019 Triple Crown winner, has been gradually regaining some semblance of form, placing second behind imported stablemate Awesome Treasure over two turns in his seasonal bow — his best effort in a while.

Now given a slight ease in the scales at 55.0kg (121lb) and Shane Ellis retaining the ride, Supreme Soul should give another capital effort and could get his head in front on this occasion, but only if Double Crown errs.

Blood Fire, the other Subratie entrant, has been in good form, but seems a bit in over his head and will need time to catch the pace at this level with his last win coming in a $550,000 claiming event.

Helicopter moved up to this level on December 18, finishing sixth, some 11 lengths behind Oneofakind, Billy Whizz and Excessive Force going a mile. With that trio now absent and the competition being what it is, Gordon Lewis' trainee's final rattle should land him in the frame on this occasion.

Michael Marlowe's duo of Marquesas and Gambler could enter the reckoning for the minor placing, as the former, though working well and suited to today's journey, returns from a one-month break and could need the run in a bid to rekindle his form of old.

Gambler, on the other hand, has done well to reach this grade but after five attempts is still trying to come to grips with the situation.

Tensang Chung's American-bred Chinamax and Ras Emanuel, conditioned by Peter McMaster, are both capable on their day. However, Chinamax should find a few going better, while McMaster's 10-year-old has never raced longer than 7 ½ furlongs since August last year and will find his younger rivals giving very little away here.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Cup Cake/Gorgeous Gift/Jolly's Dream

Race 2) Brompton Alex/Valhalla/Runway Icon

Race 3) Bunksy Boy/Chromatica/Miss HJF

Race 4) Santorini/Classical Orb/Curlin's Affair

Race 5) Shesayyes/Pakman/Big Paul

Race 6) Royal Vibes/Hot Ice/Sunshine Cat

Race 7) Supreme Soul/Double Crown/Helicopter

Race 8) Chennai Express/Redford/D'S Choice

Race 9) Prince Marshall/Heavenly Glitter/Money Man