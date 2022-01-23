Double Crown delivers on seasonal debut

IAN Parsard's Double Crown delivered as expected on his seasonal bow as he made light work of opposition to top a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance contest for The Liu Chie Poo Trophy at Caymanas Park on Saturday.

Running without the tongue tie and cheek pieces which he is accustomed to, Double Crown took a while to hit top stride in the one-mile (1,600 metres) event — but when he did it became a mere formality.

Piloted by in form Dane Dawkins, the imported in utero gelding, returning from an almost two-month break, broke well from the number four draw and was involved in the early mix-up alongside Supreme Soul (Shane Ellis), Gambler (Ramon Napare) and Ras Emanuel (Youville Pinnock) shortly after the start.

After sorting themselves out leaving the six-furlong point, Double Crown got his head in front before being relaxed by Dawkins, allowing Ras Emanuel to dictate terms approaching the half-mile turn.

When they got there, the Peter McMaster-trained 10-year-old Ras Emanuel made a bold move, slipping off by some two lengths and was seemingly full of running, with Double Crown backing out into fourth position as Gambler and Chinamax (Linton Steadman) applied pressure.

However, by the time Ras Emanuel straightened in the homestretch, Dawkins had Double Crown under the pump and the PJK Team-owned charge quickened to join the leader, flashing past the furlong pole before inevitably assuming pole position a half-furlong out.

Dawkins later eased Double Crown to a sixth career victory in this his 20th start, leaving Ras Emanuel some two and a half lengths back in second. Chinamax closed for third, with Gambler in fourth.

Double Crown covered the distance in 1:41.3 minutes. The splits were 24.4, 48.3 and 1:14.2.

While no jockey won more than one race, champion trainer Anthony Nunes topped his peers with two winners. They were Valhalla, ridden by Tevin Foster in the third, and Curlin's Affair who extended his unbeaten run across three races with victory over two turns in the fourth event.

— Sherdon Cowan