Down to the wire

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Defending champions Clarendon College and former winners Dinthill Technical will start favourites in today's semi-finals of the ISSA/daCosta Cup football competition against Garvey Maceo High and Mannings School, respectively.

The Dinthill-Mannings School encounter will get going at 1:00 pm, while Clarendon College and Garvey Maceo will kick off at 3:15 pm. Both games are slated for St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex.

Clarendon College and Dinthill Technical will both be seeking their second berths in a final after both claimed a spot in the ISSA Champions Cup decider with wins on Saturday.

Garvey Maceo High and Manning's School are both coming off losses in the Champions Cup, but the coaches of both schools say those games are behind them and they have readjusted their sights on the most important title for rural area schools.

Dinthill Technical, who are yet to concede a goal in the daCosta Cup, are seen by many as the dark horse favourites to win their third title and first since 1981, but Coach Oneil Thomas is taking it one game at a time.

“It's not a matter of being favourites...we have put in the necessary preparations and we will put our best foot forward,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Thomas argued that while is team has a solid defensive record, Manning's School had earned their place in the semi-finals and were also going for a win.

Mannings School's Coach Everton Tomlinson said they had learned from their close loss to Kingston College in the quarter-final of the Champions Cup, which he said his group has “put behind us now and we are focusing on the daCosta Cup”.

Tomlinson's charges are also unbeaten in the daCosta Cup, and he says today “we are expecting a tough game, but we have also being working hard”.

He said based on what he had seen of Dinthill Technical they had their work cut out for them.

“Dinthill are a good team, they play tight and we must have patience and we can't afford any mistakes as they will take advantage,” Tomlinson noted.

He said the loss to Kingston College proved to the players that they can “play with the big name teams, [and] it opened their eyes and we were unfortunate”.

Gary Mills, Daniel Roberts and Dayeshaniel Russell are the players who are expected to carry the fight for Dinthill Technical, while Mannings School will hope Jahmaro Hall, Jhamaleek Porter and Abeena Wallace will be able to respond.

Garvey Maceo High won their first eight games in the daCosta Cup before being held to a draw by St Elizabeth Technical in the quarter-finals, but rebounded with 12 against hapless St Thomas Technical to book their semi-final spot.

Clarendon College will be brimming with confidence after winning their last eight games between the daCosta Cup and the Champions Cup.

The Garvey Maceo coach, Merron Gordon, who up to yesterday was not sure he would be well enough to be on the sidelines, said they had taken the positives from their Champions Cup 1-0 loss to Jamaica College.

“There are some losses that get you down and there are some that you can learn from,” he said.

Gordon pointed out similarities between Jamaica College and Clarendon College.

“They are both very good teams and they play a possession game,” he said.

Their loss to Jamaica College was the first time all season, and Garvey Maceo hope the experienced Gregory Cousins, who scored eight goals in the second round; Cleo Clarke and Kayon Henry will be up to the task today.

Clarendon College's team is packed with game winners like Kahein Dixon, Timar Dunn, Jaheim Rose and Christopher Hul.