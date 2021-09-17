Downes pleased with character in Mount Pleasant's 5-2 win over Dunbeholden

Mount Pleasant FA ended the regular season of the Jamaica Premier League with 13 goals, 38 per cent of which they scored in the final match in their 5-2 win over Dunbeholden FC last Friday.

Before that match, the team from St Ann had scored just eight goals from nine games, with the worst goalscoring record of the title-chasing teams.

But, after struggling to find their way to goal over the last few games, the Mount Pleasant strikers finally got there as they plundered five goals against a Dunbeholden team that had harboured hopes of play-off football themselves.

Mount Pleasant had to come from behind twice in the first half before finally taking the lead just before the half-time break, something that pleased their coach, Wally Downes.

“I was really pleased with our performance in the first half, because we played with five forward players, who are fast and very energetic, and we wanted to press them in their half,” he said.

He praised the efforts of his opponents while highlighting the efforts of his own strikers who produced two stunning equalisers.

“Great credit to Dunbeholden, they scored two goals against us. I wasn't too sure about the penalty decision but we give our boys credit. They came back twice with two amazing goals and then to get the third one just before half-time to take us in was a real testament to their strength and togetherness.”

Downes believes his players showed great character to go into the half-time break with the lead after going behind not once, but twice.

“I thought we showed a great strength of character to haul ourselves back twice and then not to settle for that in the first half and to push on and get the third is terrific.”

According to the Englishman, his team is now playing the style of football that he has been trying to impress upon them after taking full charge of the team the third game into the campaign.

“We spoke about being on the front foot because we are playing good football. We are playing a new style for the football club and it's taken a while to bed it in, but the last three or four weeks we have been playing how I wanted us to play. The only thing we haven't done is have that extra bit of quality and that little bit more verve in the final third.”

Mount Pleasant will play Harbour View in a two-way play-off starting on Saturday.

— Dwayne Richards