Downes pleased with character in Mount Pleasant's 5-2 win over Dunbeholden

Downes pleased with character in Mount Pleasant's 5-2 win over DunbeholdenFriday, September 17, 2021
|
Mount Pleasant FA ended the regular season of the Jamaica Premier League with 13 goals, 38 per cent of which they scored in the final match in their 5-2 win over Dunbeholden FC last Friday.
Before that match, the team from St Ann had scored just eight goals from nine games, with the worst goalscoring record of the title-chasing teams.
But, after struggling to find their way to goal over the last few games, the Mount Pleasant strikers finally got there as they plundered five goals against a Dunbeholden team that had harboured hopes of play-off football themselves.
Mount Pleasant had to come from behind twice in the first half before finally taking the lead just before the half-time break, something that pleased their coach, Wally Downes.
“I was really pleased with our performance in the first half, because we played with five forward players, who are fast and very energetic, and we wanted to press them in their half,” he said.
He praised the efforts of his opponents while highlighting the efforts of his own strikers who produced two stunning equalisers.
“Great credit to Dunbeholden, they scored two goals against us. I wasn't too sure about the penalty decision but we give our boys credit. They came back twice with two amazing goals and then to get the third one just before half-time to take us in was a real testament to their strength and togetherness.”
Downes believes his players showed great character to go into the half-time break with the lead after going behind not once, but twice.
“I thought we showed a great strength of character to haul ourselves back twice and then not to settle for that in the first half and to push on and get the third is terrific.”
According to the Englishman, his team is now playing the style of football that he has been trying to impress upon them after taking full charge of the team the third game into the campaign.
“We spoke about being on the front foot because we are playing good football. We are playing a new style for the football club and it's taken a while to bed it in, but the last three or four weeks we have been playing how I wanted us to play. The only thing we haven't done is have that extra bit of quality and that little bit more verve in the final third.”
Mount Pleasant will play Harbour View in a two-way play-off starting on Saturday.
— Dwayne Richards
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy