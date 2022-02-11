Downes upbeat as Mount Pleasant make good start to season

Mount Pleasant FA got off to a blistering start to the season in the Jamaica Premier League, winning all four games that they have played so far, while scoring 11 goals and conceding just once.

The St Ann-based clubs did some smart business in the last transfer window bringing in the likes of Miguel Morris and Cleon Pryce from Portmore United to add strength, steel and experience to the squad and it has already begun to bear fruit.

“We have had a good start and the results have shown that. The players have applied themselves during pre-season; the recruitment we've done is proving to be valuable assets.

“The owner backed me in the summer with the players that we have got in. Those players have improved the squad, those players have improved the standard that we train at every day and everybody has come together in the first four games and the results are there for all to see,” explained Head Coach Wally Downes.

The Englishman watched with delight as his team smashed in four goals against Montego Bay United in the first half of their encounter on Sunday as they did their best to keep pace with the league leaders Waterhouse FC. He also explained why it is that they were unable to add more goals in the second half.

“Of course, you want to go out and score more goals but no two halves in football are ever the same. Those players for Montego Bay would have had their pride stung and they came out determined not to give goals away again and human nature being what it is, when you are four nil up the intensity does tend to go a little bit.

“So, from a coach's point of view, it's difficult to say to them, come on, the game is in the balance, when it isn't really, when you are up 4-0 at half time.”

He was pleased that his players were able to maintain their focus that enabled the clean sheet being maintained after the game was basically over at half time.

“What you need to do is maintain the intensity, difficult, the only thing you are really looking to come out of it from a coaching point of view is a clean sheet, so nobody relaxes too much, nobody loses concentration, the team shape stays good and everybody works together.”

Mount Pleasant have kept three clean sheets in their four games so far this season.

— Dwayne Richards