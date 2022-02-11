Dowrich, McSween shine as Pride, Volcanoes flourish

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Forgotten Test wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich made a rousing return to competitive cricket with an authoritative half-century to put Barbados Pride in control of their opening round game against Leeward Islands Hurricanes here Thursday.

The 30-year-old, who has not featured since abruptly leaving the tour of New Zealand 15 months ago, carved out 86 as the hosts piled up 324 all out on day two, to take a 152-run lead at Kensington Oval.

Former West Indies Under-19 all-rounder Shamar Springer top-scored with a superb 91, combining with Dowrich in a 175-run, sixth wicket to dig Pride out of trouble at 124 for five, in reply to Hurricanes' 172 for nine declared on Wednesday's opening day.

Dowrich faced 154 deliveries in four-and-a-quarter hours and counted nine fours, while the 24-year-old Springer lashed seven fours and three sixes off 181 balls in almost 3-½ hours at the crease.

Wicketkeeper/batsman Shane Dowrich pulls during his half-century against Leeward Islands Hurricanes on Thursday. (Photo courtesy CWI Media)

Once the partnership was broken, however, the hosts lost their last five wickets for only 25 runs with West Indies off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall claiming four for 99 and new-ball seamer Colin Archibald taking three for 47.

Resuming the day on 27 without loss, Pride got 29 from captain Kraigg Brathwaite, 25 from veteran left-hander Jonathan Carter and 23 from Raymon Reifer.

Pride were well placed on 104 for two thanks to a 43-run third wicket stand between Carter and Reifer before losing three quick wickets for 20 runs.

At the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, Yannic Cariah stroked 72 and fellow left-hander Isaiah Rajah hit an unbeaten 58 as Red Force batted the entire day to end on 234 for six against Jamaica Scorpions.

Resuming from their overnight 98 for three, Red Force lost two early wickets to slide to 118 for five, with Test wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva added just five to his 32 at the start and Jyd Goolie falling cheaply for six.

However, Cariah struck five fours in a solid 223-ball knock while Rajah faced 168 balls and counted seven fours, the pair putting on 116 for the sixth wicket.

Nicholson Gordon added a scalp to finish with three for 51 while fellow pacer Marquino Mindley claimed two for 52.

Red Force lead by 92 runs after Scorpions were dismissed cheaply for 141 on Wednesday.

At Queen's Park Oval in the capital Port of Spain, former Test left-hander Vishaul Singh was leading a fightback for Guyana Harpy Eagles against Windward Islands Volcanoes but they trailed by 158 runs on first innings.

At the close, the multiple-times former champions were 181 for five, with Vishaul on 40, having put on a valuable 40 in an unbroken sixth wicket stand with Keemo Paul (20 not out) to halt the slide.

Vishaul had also earlier added 32 for the fourth wicket with captain Leon Johnson who made 28, to steer his side away from trouble at 63 for three.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored 30 and left-handed West Indies star Shimron Hetmyer hit 24 off 37 balls, the pair posting 48 for the second wicket.

Fast bowlers Sherman Lewis (3-47) and Preston McSween (2-44), who had earlier haunted Harpy Eagles with the bat, returned to hurt them with the ball.

Resuming on 278 for nine, Volcanoes rallied to 339 all out thanks to McSween who converted his overnight 46 into a career-best 86, in a 124-run last wicket stand with Lewis (31 not out).

All told, McSween punched nine fours and two sixes in an innings lasting 103 deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie snatched the last wicket to end with four for 62 while seamer Paul (3-84) and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (3-88) finished with three wickets apiece.