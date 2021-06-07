Dr Cox gives Boyz clean bill of health

KOBE, Japan — Team doctor Lincoln Cox has given the Reggae Boyz contingent here a clean bill of health.

But, in the same breath, he claims that while players and staff have, for the most part, been in excellent physiological and medical health, protocols here could have a mental impact.

The senior men's team's travelling party — of 19 players and 13 staff and officials — have had to be coping with rigid COVID-19 protocols since arriving in Japan as the country fights back a fourth outbreak and a new variant of the virus.

Since arriving in the east Asian country last week Monday for a set of friendly matches, the Boyz have been placed in an airtight bubble where free movement has been restricted. There is still one more week to go in this quarantine hell.

Cox, a specialist general surgeon at the Savanna-lar-Mar Public General Hospital in Westmoreland, said while the confinement may not present a danger to physiological health, the mental dimension could be impacted over time.

“[The impact could be] more from a psychological standpoint, which is important to [overall] health because mental health is very important. I think anyone who is confined to close spaces, especially athletes who are used to outdoor events, this could create a mental strain,” Cox told the Jamaica Observer on Sunday.

He claimed players have come to him expressing the desire for fresh air as the bubble lockdown takes its toll.

“The athletes have come to me and said they would like a breath of fresh air because they are confined to the floor, and just going between the cafeteria and their floors and their rooms.

“The restrictions don't even allow them to talk loudly or shouting across corridors, and we are advised to mostly stay inside our rooms. So, I think, from a mental point of view, there would be some stress, and some athletes over the long term could become depressed,” Cox explained.

He said the wearing of masks, which is enforced rigorously here, should not present any serious problems as long as the guidelines related to such is followed.

“The wearing of masks over a long period of time, once they are medically specified masks, and once the mask is changed every day or washed, it shouldn't create a problem.

“A problem could arise if you are wearing a mask for too long and if you are sweating in the mask and you continue to wear it, there could be a risk of bacterial infections to the respiratory system,” Cox reasoned.

The 48-year-old medic was, however, pleased that other aspects of the medical programme inside the bubble have gone satisfactorily.

“I think most of the protocols coming to Japan have been well observed, starting with the pre-testing, the testing coming into Japan at the airport. What's great is that all members of the team have been negative so far.

“Our team has been doing vital checks every morning, and most people have remained normal in terms of their vitals and are asymptomatic. There are a few members of the [contingent] who are found with high blood pressure, which is not much of a problem when it comes to CVOID. But, generally, so far, so good,” Cox noted.

In terms of players, specifically, the doctor has given a passing grade considering the hectic travel schedules and having to acclimatise to their new location.

“There are no symptoms here in terms of their physiological condition for football and training, but from a physical point of view most people are healthy and ready to go,” Cox noted.

The good doctor must be in the best shape to take care of everyone else, and claims he is.

“I was pre-prepared, but still it [bubble] has its effects on you being confined to your room and just being allowed to move between floors. Once you are in a new geographical location one would want to find themselves outside and to get a bit of freedom in terms of walking and mental composition, so being confined to a small space does have its effects. But we are dealing with it,” Cox shared.

The St James native said while this was his first time travelling with the Reggae Boyz, he is not new to working with sporting teams. He mainly travels with track and field teams representing Jamaica.

“I have worked with the Under-23 football and rugby teams as I was the lead doctor with the PanAm Games team but, generally, I have worked with track and field. But it's not much different when it's comes to medical and physical for track and football, so the medical associated with athletes is the same,” he explained.

But travelling as a doctor in a pandemic has offered teaching moments as it carries its own set of unique challenges.

“In Japan where we know there is an outbreak of a variant which has caused the Japanese Government to be in a state of emergency, and the heightened alert of the Japanese medical association when it comes to teams coming into the country for the Olympics, it has been strict here in terms of their guidelines and the way they carry out these protocols,” Cox said.