Dr Weatherly says Cornwall will approach season 'one day at a time'

Dr Dean Weatherly, coach of 12-time daCosta Cup champions Cornwall College, is taking things “one day at a time” as he prepares his team for the start of the first schoolboys football season in two years.

Weatherly, who guided Cornwall College to five of their titles between 1995 and 2016, said despite a less then adequate pre-season, he was pleased with the progress the team had made in the short time they have been together.

Cornwall College will open their season against Irwin High today at Irwin, and the former champions will hope to avoid a repeat of the 2019 season opener when they had to rely on two late goals in a come-form-behind 2-1 win in front of a large crowd at the Montego Bay Sports Complex.

They will be starting virtually from scratch as goalkeeper Jordan Shaw is the only player returning from the 2019 squad, but the coach told the Jamaica Observer that: “Pre-season was inadequate but we had to make do with the restrictions but never the less I am pleased with my team and with what I am seeing with my team.”

Weatherly, like most of the coaches, is happy for the restart of football after the two-year break due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a good idea for the restart,” he said, adding “it was almost punishment to have the boys sitting out for so long.”

Weatherly's first goal this year is to get past the first round and into the quarter-finals, but fully aware that Zone A will be tough to negotiate.

The other schools in Zone A are Herbert Morrison Technical, Maldon High, St James High, Spot Valley High and William Knibb Memorial.

Games in Zone A will be played at Irwin, as well as William Knibb Memorial and Weatherly says while “home games are very important, it is what it is without the twelfth man”.