Drakes joins Chennai Super Kings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Barbadian all-rounder Dominic Drakes will join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Drakes is the son of former Barbados and West Indies all-rounder Vasbert Drakes and replaced injured England all-rounder Sam Curran in a virtual like-for-like swap.

The 23-year-old left-hander earned a spot in the IPL, though he has never played on the international stage for West Indies.

He has appeared in only one first-class, 25 List A One-day and 19 Twenty20 matches since making his senior debut three years ago.

Drakes was Player-of-the-Match in the Caribbean Premier League final after he smashed 48 not out off 24 balls to lead St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a thrilling last-ball victory over St Lucia Kings.

CSK face Punjab Kings in their last league match today in Dubai.