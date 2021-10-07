Drakes joins Chennai Super Kings

Drakes joins Chennai Super KingsThursday, October 07, 2021
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Barbadian all-rounder Dominic Drakes will join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Drakes is the son of former Barbados and West Indies all-rounder Vasbert Drakes and replaced injured England all-rounder Sam Curran in a virtual like-for-like swap.
The 23-year-old left-hander earned a spot in the IPL, though he has never played on the international stage for West Indies.
He has appeared in only one first-class, 25 List A One-day and 19 Twenty20 matches since making his senior debut three years ago.
Drakes was Player-of-the-Match in the Caribbean Premier League final after he smashed 48 not out off 24 balls to lead St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a thrilling last-ball victory over St Lucia Kings.
CSK face Punjab Kings in their last league match today in Dubai.
