Dramatic wins for Maguire, Burrowes at Jamaica Open Golf Champs

The 54th Jamaica Open Golf Championship presented by Aqua Bay Resort came to a dramatic end on Wednesday at Tryall Golf and Country Club with American Michael Maguire battling countryman Ryan Sullivan in a play-off.

Jamaican Justin Burrowes pipped defending champion, compatriot William Knibbs on the last day.

Maguire and Sullivan ended the regulation 72 holes on eight under par 208 after scoring 69 and 65, respectively, on the last day. They walked over to hole number one for the play-off, which Sullivan parred. It was all on Maguire's shoulder for the decider. He made a long birdie putt for the win, for which he was very pleased after coming third in 2017 and 2019.

Sullivan's nine under par 65 was the best one-day score of the championship. The championship record still belongs to Hernan Borja (63) set in 2017 at the Half Moon Golf Course. He won the Jamaica Open that year.

Stephen Grant's (USA) four under par 68 and three-day total of 209 placed him third overall. Fourth went to Benjamin Martin of Trinidad & Tobago. He shot 71 for a total score of 210 but was in championship position at one point during the final day.

The day one and day two leader Dustin Risdon of Canada lost his way after posting three over par 75 on the final day to end on 211 to take the fifth spot.

Multiple times best-placed local professional golfer Wesley Brown shared that spot this time with Aaron Bailey. They carded 78 and 75, respectively, to end on 9 over par 225. Brown was not happy with his overall position of joint 9th or his score. Bailey, on the other hand, was happy for his placing while saying that he could have played better.

Burrowes was six strokes behind Knibbs at the start of final day of competition. The two-time winner of the amateur section of the Jamaica Open battled the course on a good day for golf to end on three under par 69 for an overall score of one over par 217 to deny Knibbs from retaining his championship.

Knibbs, who led for the first two days, carded his worst score of 10 over par 82 to close the three days on eight over par 224.

Rocco Lopez was third on 231 for the three days, after scoring 79 on the last day. Youngest in the field at 14 years Ryan Lue was joint fourth with Shamar Wilson. They shot 79 and 83, respectively, to end on 237.