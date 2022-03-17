Peter McGregor made an instant impact for Dunbeholden FC in the Jamaica Premier League on Monday, scoring a brace in their 3-2 derby win over Portmore United to end match week nine.

The former McGrath High DaCosta Cup standout needed only sixteen minutes in his first start in the premiership to find the back of the net with an exquisite finish that any striker in the world would be proud of.

He latched on to a long pass from the right from Clayon Pusey at the back post and produced a sublime one-time finish to steer the ball past Benjamin Williams in the Portmore United goal.

Dunbeholden's advantage was wiped away by a penalty scored by Portmore United's Captain Emilio Rousseau in the 30th minute, but McGregor restored his team's one goal advantage three minutes before half-time when he rounded the keeper and scored into an empty goal.

Portmore managed to level the game for a second time in the second half when Earon Elliott netted for a second-consecutive game for his team, but the hottest striker in the league, Atapharoy Bygrave, ensured the derby win for Dunbeholden with his eigth strike of the campaign in the 79th minute.

It was a dream start for McGregor who is delighted with the choice made to go to Dunbeholden.

“I feel really great. It's a great embrace from the club and a great experience being the overseas player come and show my experience with the guys in the Dunbeholden team. It's a great start for me to get a double in my first match.

“It was a great game, both teams put out their best, but on the day it's just the better team that won,” he said.

He said that choosing Dunbeholden was an easy decision made by his agent.

“It was a simple thing to do because I am going back overseas, and I didn't want to go to any one the big (name) clubs, so my agent chose Dunbeholden for some reason.”

The win moved Dunbeholden up to second place in the league on 19 points, one behind leaders Waterhouse FC and restored dreams of winning the title, including that of McGregor who has just arrived at the club.

“It would be a great feeling to know that I help the team to success and going for the goal that we dream to achieve,” he said about going all the way this season.

The player, who spent a year in Sweden, has set a big target for himself in the premier league, despite missing almost half the season.

“I want to score at least ten goals this season. I set my point high so I can push myself,” he revealed.

He intends to return to Europe at the end of the season and is using the opportunity to play in the premier league to remain on the radar of overseas clubs.

“I was in a team called Djurgardens, I was on loan to try to make the team, but unfortunately it didn't work out, but I am here to keep pushing and going for my dreams,” he explained.

McGregor will get an opportunity to add to his tally when Dunbeholden take on Humble Lion next Monday.

— Dwayne Richards