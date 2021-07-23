Duckie satisfied with Vere's progress

Donovan Duckie and Vere United continued to defy the odds in the Jamaica Premier League when they tagged Clarendon rivals Humble Lions FC 3-1 in the derby at The University of the West Indies Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Sunday to secure their second win of the campaign.

The win took Vere to eight points, the same as leaders Harbour View FC who have a superior goal difference.

“I am very pleased, except for one of the actions, the goal that we conceded. We were defending a cross from the flank and our ball winners were not on frame which was disastrous. It is something we have to correct going forward,” Duckie said.

“What we are concerned with at Vere are the actions of the game, how we play in the defensive phase, the offensive phase, the actions in the transitional phase, those are the things that we are concerned about.

“We are very focused. We are doing the simple things that we strategised before the game; hence we are seeing some results. We are not concerned with the results, but we are still happy that we are getting some results,” he explained.

Vere started the game completely opposite to what has been seen from them so far this season, which was no doubt the catalyst for their success.

“We started the game very aggressive, I thought we hade good control of the game. It was 50-50 in terms of possession. We were on the front foot, we didn't allow them to play out of the back. We know that they have quality, so we pressed them high up the pitch, hence they got caught in transition. They lost possession often, we continued to make our mark in the final third.

“It's unlike us to play this way. Today we were more aggressive, in other games we played in a deeper block,” Duckie explained.

He believes that his team has made a real statement on the league with the performance.

“I am very satisfied with the performance of the guys today. We got three goals, which is a mark for us. It is a positive for us, because it shows that we can defend the goal and we can get more than one goal in a game.

“It's a young team with some experienced players. We still lack a lot of quality, but these guys are doing the job, we continue to get some points, so I am very happy about that.

The true mettle of the Vere team is likely to be tested when they face off with Harbour View in their next assignment, in the early kick-off at the National Stadium on Saturday.

—Dwayne Richards