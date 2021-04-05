Duke getting better and better

Duke has taken a new lease on life by winning two of his last four starts.

This latest win by Duke came after toting a weight of 56.5 kilogrammes to win the competitive three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance call named after Craig “Lawd” Thompson on Farriers' Day over 1000 metres straight at Caymanas Park (Tuesday, March 30).

Conditioned by the leading trainer Gary Subratie for The Success Farm, leading rider Dane Nelson rode the Casual Trick grey horse by the Bop mare Lady Macbeth who was sent off at attractive odds of 9/2 and pocketed the event by two lengths in a time of 58.2 while stalking fractions of 22.2, 45.3.

A field of seven horses ran with the highly favoured 5/2 chance Capturemyship, ridden by Trevor Simpson, finishing second. Solid Approach, the even-money favourite, was third with Omar Walker up.

It was a performance from Duke that prompted a favourable response from trainer Subratie.

“ Duke has improved. He is getting better and better over the last couple of months and what I am getting to find out is that he is shaping into becoming something of a run-on sprinter as he seems to like coming from behind.

“This was a fast race which would have suited him well enough as a few fast horses were in this race.

“I was looking forward to a good performance and expected him to win. But where his stablemate Sentient is concerned, I was expecting him to have a much better race. He, however, does not show much likeness to racing over the straight course competitively at all and, it is the first time that we are running him out of the straight in a competitive race.

“ Crimson, his other stablemate too did not do badly as he came fourth in the field of seven,” Subratie said.