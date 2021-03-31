Duke rules 'em all in straight-five sprint

Duke, under strong handling from jockey Dane Nelson, produced a powerful late run to win the top-rated Open Allowance event named in honour of farrier Craig Thompson over five furlongs (1,000m) straight at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The five-year-old grey horse, owned by The Success Farm and trained by Gary Subratie, won the three-year-old and upward event comfortably by two lengths in a time of 58.2 seconds for the distance.

By Casual Trick – Lady McBeth, Duke got a good start at the off and raced just behind the leaders Capturemyship (Trevor Simpson) and Solid Approach (Omar Walker) for most of the way.

Squeezed for room between the leaders entering the final furlong, Nelson switched his mount on the inside of runners and Duke responded by powering away to win easily in the end. Capturemyship was second and Solid Approach third.

It was the second winner on the day for Nelson as the bustling and current leading rider won the seventh race aboard One Squeeze for trainer Leroy Tomlinson.

Also with two winners on the day were trainer Tensang Chung and apprentice Youville Pinnock. Chung saddled Comandante Lunar with Pinnock in the fourth race and Strike At Will (Samantha Fletcher) in the sixth event.

Pinnock then guided home Prince Marshall, bred, owned and trained by Fitzroy Glispie, in Division One of the Association of Jamaican Farriers' Trophy feature over six furlongs (1,200m). Prince Marshall won five lengths ahead of Ianzha Links (Matthew Bennett) and Oldkingcole (Dane Nelson) in a time of 1:16.0 minutes.

Division Two of the Association of Jamaican Farriers' Trophy feature was won by The Genesis in a bold front-running effort. Trained by Steven Todd and ridden Trevor Simpson (replacing Anthony Thomas), The Genesis won ahead of Curlin's Kawartha (Robert Halledeen) and Rising Saint (Christopher Mamdeen). The winning time was 1:16.2 minutes.

Jockeys Shane Ellis and Anthony Thomas along with apprentice Tevin Foster fell from their mount during the running of the sixth event. Ellis, who was aboard Duke of Spring, was cleared by medical personnel on duty to ride again, while Thomas, who rode My Time Now, and Foster atop Sheboom were stood down for the remaining of the day. Ellis returned to win aboard Lalala Bamba for trainer Dennis Pryce in the ninth race.

Thomas had received minor cuts and bruises and was sent home, while Foster was sent to hospital for further observation.

Racing continues next Wednesday and Thursday.